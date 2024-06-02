Delhi water crisis: Video footage shows people anxiously running after water tanker to fill their vessels. Some even jumped the queue and climbed on top of the tanker with their pipes to fill their vessels.

Delhi water crisis: The widespread water shortage in the national capital amid soaring temperatures has left residents scrambling with empty vessels after water tankers. People continue to reel with acute water scarcity amid heatwave conditions and rely on water tankers to fulfil their daily water needs.

News agency ANI shared video footage of Okhla Phase 2 residents, showing people anxiously running after the water tanker to fill their vessels. Some even jumped the queue and climbed on top of the tanker with their pipes to fill their vessels.

In another video, empty buckets were lined adjacent to a water takeras residents took turns filling their buckets at Sanjay camp in theChanakyapuri area.

Supreme Court to hear Delhi government's plea on June 3 On Friday, the Delhi government approached the Supreme Court seeking direction to the Haryana government to release water at the Wazirabad barrage from Himachal Pradesh. The apex court will hear the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) plea urging immediate additional water from neighbouring Haryana on June 3.

Also read: Delhi weather today: Gear up for a drizzling Sunday! IMD predicts light-intensity rain in city, neighbouring areas The Delhi government, in its plea, said, “It is constrained to file the petition on account of the acute shortage of water being faced by the people of Delhi, triggered by the ongoing severe heat conditions in North India, particularly in the national capital."

Also read: Exit Poll 2024: BJP may score hat-trick in Delhi, may win all 7 seats again The petition noted that record-high temperatures and a heatwave in Delhi have resulted in maximum temperatures rising to around 50 degrees Celsius in some places. These soaring temperatures "have caused an extraordinary and excessive surge in demand for water in the city."

Also read: Arvind Kejriwal to be back in Tihar jail today; Check Delhi CM's to-do list before surrender Thus, frequent water supply cuts are rampant in many parts of Delhi's NCT. Furthermore, the plea emphasised that the water shortage has "disrupted the daily life of the ordinary residents."

Delhi government claimed “the NCT of Delhi is in dire need of additional water" as all administrative measures to ensure optimisation, rationing, and targeted water supply in the national capital have already been taken.

(With ANI inputs)

