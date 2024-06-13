Delhi water crisis: Supreme Court directs AAP to approach Yamuna board ‘on humanitarian ground’

The Supreme Court on Thursday directed the Delhi government to approach the UYRB for water supply after Himachal Pradesh government withdrew its earlier statement about surplus water.

Written By Fareha Naaz
First Published01:28 PM IST
Delhi water crisis: Locals in Delhi collect free water from water tanker at Kusumpur Pahari area of Vasant Vihar on June 13 amid acute water shortage in the national capital.
Delhi water crisis: Locals in Delhi collect free water from water tanker at Kusumpur Pahari area of Vasant Vihar on June 13 amid acute water shortage in the national capital.(PTI)

Delhi water crisis: The Supreme Court on Thursday, June 13, said that the issue of sharing Yamuna water between states is a complex and sensitive issue. The apex court further directed Delhi government to approach the Upper Yamuna River Board (UYRB) for water supply suggesting that the court does not have expertise over the issue.

"Since the UYRB has already directed Delhi to submit an application for the supply of water on humanitarian grounds... such an application be made, if not already made, by today by 5 pm, and the board shall convene a meeting tomorrow and take decision in the matter at the earliest," news agency PTI quoted the bench as saying.

This development comes after Himachal Pradesh informed the apex court that it did not have surplus 136 cusecs of water to spare. A vacation bench of Justices Prashant Kumar Mishra and Prasanna B Varale directed UYRB (Yamuna Board) to hold a meeting on Friday, June 13, with all parties and expeditiously arrive at a decision on the matter. 

The apex court directed the AAP government in Delhi to submit an application before the UYRB. The application seeking supply of water to the national capital on humanitarian grounds must be submitted to the Yamuna water authority latest by 5:00 pm today, as per Supreme Court's order.

“The issue of sharing Yamuna water between states is a complex and sensitive issue and this court does not have expertise,” the Supreme Court noted. 

(With PTI inputs)

