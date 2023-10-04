The Delhi Jal Board announced that water supply will be disrupted in various parts of the national capital on October 4 and 5 due to repair work scheduled at Wazirabad water treatment plant.

In a post on social media platform X on October 1, Delhi Jal Board stated," Due to repairing work at Wazirabad. The water supply will not be available/available at the low pressure in the evening of 4.10.2023 and morning of 5.10.2023." Through the notice, Delhi residents have been advised by to store sufficient amount of water in advance to meet their needs during this period.

Areas where water supply will be affected

Here is a list of areas where water supply will be affected:

Kalkaji Reservoirs Command Area (No evening supply on Wednesday): Includes Okhla Phase 1 & III, Kalkaji, Kalkaji Extension, Govindpuri, Sri Niwaspuri, GB Pant Polytechnic, Shyam Nagar Colony, Okhla Sabzi Mandi, Lajpat Nagar, Amar Colony, EPDP (No supply during the day as well), East of Kailash and their adjacent areas. Local Command Areas of Okhla WTP on October 4 (No evening supply): Includes Kalindi Colony, Maharani Bagh, New Friends Colony East-West, DDA Flats NFC, Village Taim, or Nagar, Village Khizrabad, Village Bharat Nagar, Village Jullena, Ishwar Nagar, Zakir Bagh, Village Jullena DDA Flats, Village Machigarh, Sukhdev Vihar, Sukhdev Vihar DDA Flats, Jogabai, Zakir Nagar, Zakir Nagar Extension, Batla House, Batla House Extension, Village Okhla, Noor Nagar, Shaheen Bagh, Abul Fazal, Okhla Vihar and nearby areas.

3. Water supply will be available to the Giri Nagar area (C-Lal Chowk) on October 4.

4. ESI Reservoir Command Areas on October 5 (No morning supply): Includes Prahladpur, Tehkhand, Tughlakabad Village, Sangam Vihar, Ambedkar Nagar, Devli, and their adjoining areas.

The Delhi Jal Board has also provided helpline numbers for residents to seek assistance which are as follows:

Okhla Phase II: 011-26388976

Greater Kailash: 011-29234746, 29234747

Giri Nagar: 011-26473720, 26449877

Jal Sadan: 011-29819035, 29824550, 29810350

