Delhi water supply to be disrupted today, and tomorrow. Here's the list of affected areas
Delhi water supply will be disrupted in various parts of the national capital on October 4 and 5 due to repair work scheduled at Wazirabad.
The Delhi Jal Board announced that water supply will be disrupted in various parts of the national capital on October 4 and 5 due to repair work scheduled at Wazirabad water treatment plant.
In a post on social media platform X on October 1, Delhi Jal Board stated," Due to repairing work at Wazirabad. The water supply will not be available/available at the low pressure in the evening of 4.10.2023 and morning of 5.10.2023."
Through the notice, Delhi residents have been advised by to store sufficient amount of water in advance to meet their needs during this period.
Here is a list of areas where water supply will be affected:
3. Water supply will be available to the Giri Nagar area (C-Lal Chowk) on October 4.
4. ESI Reservoir Command Areas on October 5 (No morning supply): Includes Prahladpur, Tehkhand, Tughlakabad Village, Sangam Vihar, Ambedkar Nagar, Devli, and their adjoining areas.
The Delhi Jal Board has also provided helpline numbers for residents to seek assistance which are as follows:
Okhla Phase II: 011-26388976
Greater Kailash: 011-29234746, 29234747
Giri Nagar: 011-26473720, 26449877
Jal Sadan: 011-29819035, 29824550, 29810350
