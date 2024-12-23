Delhi weather: the Air Quality Index (AQI) in the city remained in the 'severe' category and was measured at 402 at 8:30 am as per SAFAR, the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research.

Parts of Delhi witnessed light rainfall early Monday, with temprature being recorded at 12-14 degrees Celcius, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

According to news agency ANI, the minimum temperature recorded in the city was 8 degrees Celsius, while the maximum temperature recorded was 20 degrees Celsius on Monday.

"The temperatures have dropped here because it has been raining... the rain started around 5 am today...," a local was quoted as saying.

Earlier, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted below-normal cold wave days in northwestern India this winter.

Delhi air quality Meanwhile, the Air Quality Index (AQI) in the city remained in the 'severe' category and was measured at 402 at 8:30 am as per SAFAR, the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research.

AQI in several areas of the national capital was also recorded as 'severe.' Anand Vihar recorded an AQI at 439, 456 at Ashok Vihar, 473 at Bawana, 406 at CRRI Mathura Road and 430 at Narela, news agency ANI reported.

GRAP stage IV measures was implemented in the entire NCR since December 16 after the deterioration in air quality.

Earlier on December 22, the AQI measured in the national capital was 'very poor' limiting the visibility of the city.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the AQI was 388 at 7 am on Sunday in the national capital. On Saturday, the AQI in Delhi was recorded at 398, as per the CPCB.

The Air Quality Index in several areas of the national capital was recorded as 'very poor.' The AQI was recorded 384 at ITO, 372 at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, DTU 354, IGI Airport (T3) 372, DU North Campus 381, at 7 am on Sunday.

However, the AQI in several areas remained in the 'severe' category with 411 at Alipur, 427 at Anand Vihar, and 408 at RK Puram.