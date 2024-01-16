Delhi weather: Cold wave grips city as temperature dips to all time low; IMD issues orange alert for fog
Delhi's minimum temperature recorded today was four notches below the season's average. As per weather department forecast, Delhi will witnesss partly cloudy sky with dense to very dense fog in the morning hours today and tomorrow.
Delhi continues to grapple with cold conditions on Tuesday morning as the minimum temperature dropped to 3.3 degrees Celsius which is this winter season's lowest. Maximum temperature settled at 19.7 degrees Celsius. IMD has issued orange alert for very dense fog. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) data, Delhi's minimum temperature recorded today was four notches below the season's average.