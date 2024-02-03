Delhi weather forecast: IMD predicts rain, thunderstorms till tomorrow | Check full forecast here
Delhi's overall Air Quality Index (AQI) significantly improved over the last few days but still stood at 214 lying in 'poor' category at 6:00 am today.
Delhi continues to grapple with cold and dense fog conditions on Saturday as the temperature was recorded at 12 degrees Celsius at 6:00 am in the morning. Maximum temperature in Delhi, NCR settled at 20 degrees Celsius while minimum temperature settled at 7 degree Celsius. Delhi's main weather station, Safdarjung recorded a visibility of 200 metres at 6:30 am today.