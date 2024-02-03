Delhi continues to grapple with cold and dense fog conditions on Saturday as the temperature was recorded at 12 degrees Celsius at 6:00 am in the morning. Maximum temperature in Delhi, NCR settled at 20 degrees Celsius while minimum temperature settled at 7 degree Celsius. Delhi's main weather station, Safdarjung recorded a visibility of 200 metres at 6:30 am today. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) data, Delhi's minimum temperature recorded today was one notch below the season's average while maximum temperature was two notches below the season's average.

Also read: Schengen visas: France becomes first EU country to issue paperless visa! Know rules, eligibility, other details As per weather department forecast, Delhi will see generally cloudy sky with dense fog in the morning hours today and moderate fog tomorrow. A statement from the Northern Railways on February 2 stated that due to "very dense" fog, 23 trains were running behind schedule as fog reduces visibility. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Moreover, the city will witness light rain during the night hours today caused by fresh western disturbance. The Met department further predicted thunderstorms accompanied with gusty wind for tomorrow. Thereafter, Delhi is expected to see moderate fog conditions with clear sky until February 8.

Also read: US retaliates against killing of soldiers in Jordan, hits Iran-backed groups in Iraq, Syria Delhi's overall Air Quality Index (AQI) significantly improved but still stood at 214 lying in 'poor' category at 6:00 am today while it was 222 yesterday, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data. Delhi has moved out of the list of most polluted cities of India due to heavy rains that lashed the national capital on Thursday.

Also read: The Most Popular Man in Ukraine Has Become a Problem for Zelenskiy The average maximum temperature in Delhi during the month of January till January 30 stood at 17.7 degrees Celsius which was the lowest in last 13 years. During the same period, the average minimum temperature in Delhi was pegged at 6.2 degrees Celsius, the second lowest in 13 years. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

(With inputs from PTI) Participate Daily & get a chance to win an iPhone 15 and smartwatches Answer today's question below! Play Now

Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!