Delhi weather: Heavy showers lash national capital, airlines issue advisory - check IMD's forecast

Heavy rain lashed Delhi and the national capital region on Thursday evening, triggering waterlogging issues in several parts of the capital. The weather agency had predicted "light to moderate rainfall accompanied by light thunderstorms and lightning, with gusty winds at speeds of 30–40 km/h, to occur across Delhi, NCR, and parts of Haryana including Jhajjar, Farukhnagar, Kosali, Mahendragarh, Sohna, Rewari, Palwal, Narnaul, Bawal, Nuh, and Aurangabad."

The IMD also issued a rainfall alert for areas including Red Fort, Preet Vihar, President House, Rajiv Chowk, ITO, India Gate, Akshardham, Safdarjung, Lodhi Road, R.K. Puram, Defence Colony, Lajpat Nagar, Hauz Khas, Malviya Nagar, Kalkaji, Mehrauli, Tughlakabad, Chhattarpur, IGNOU, Ayanagar, and Deramandi, as well as parts of NCR such as Hindon Air Force Station and Ghaziabad.

Other affected areas listed in the alert include Indirapuram, Chhapraula, Noida, Dadri, Greater Noida, Faridabad, Ballabhgarh, Mahendragarh, Rewari, Palwal, Narnaul, Bawal, Nuh, Aurangabad, Hodal (Haryana), Baghpat, Khekra, Modinagar, Kithor, Garhmukteshwar, Pilkhuwa, Hapur, Gulaothi, Siyana, Sikandrabad, Bulandshahr, and Khurja.

Forecast for July 18 Delhi is expected to witness a partly cloudy sky, with very light to light rain accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to range between 33°C to 35°C and 24°C to 26°C, respectively. Both maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to remain below normal by 1 to 2°C.

Meanwhile, SpiceJet has issued a travel advisory for passengers, warning that flights may be affected due to adverse weather conditions.

