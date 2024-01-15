Delhi weather: Orange alert invoked for cold wave as NCR grapples with dense fog, airport issues advisory to fliers
Delhi continues to grapple with cold conditions on Monday morning as the minimum temperature was registered at 3.5 degrees Celsius which is this winter season's lowest. A thick layer of fog was observed in several parts of the city, weather officials said. IMD has issued orange alert for cold wave today and tomorrow. Thereafter, Delhi is expected to observe moderate fog conditions until January 20.