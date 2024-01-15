Delhi continues to grapple with cold conditions on Monday morning as the minimum temperature was registered at 3.5 degrees Celsius which is this winter season's lowest. A thick layer of fog was observed in several parts of the city, weather officials said. IMD has issued orange alert for cold wave today and tomorrow. Thereafter, Delhi is expected to observe moderate fog conditions until January 20.

For the past three days, the minimum temperature has been hovering around 3 to 4 degrees Celsius. On January 14 minimum temperature was 3.5 degrees Celsius, on Saturday it was 3.6 degree Celsius and on Friday, it was recorded at 3.9 degrees Celsius.

Also read: Fog delays 100 flights at Delhi airport

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) data, Delhi's minimum temperature recorded today was four notches below the season's average. Maximum temperature was registered at 20.6 degrees Celsius.

Amid the severe fog conditions, the Delhi airport has issued an advisory for passengers, requesting that they contact airlines before travelling. "Due to dense fog, flight operations at Delhi Airport may be affected. Passengers are requested to contact the airline concerned for updated flight information," said the airport authority in a post on 'X'.

Also read: Restrictions back in Delhi NCR amid severe air quality

As per weather department forecast Delhi will observe mainly clear sky with dense to very dense fog in the morning hours. Moreover, cold wave conditions will continue. Delhi airport issued an advisory for passengers, requesting that they contact airlines before travelling amid the severe fog conditions that delayed a number of flights by hours. The airport authority in a social media post on X said, "Due to dense fog, flight operations at Delhi Airport may be affected. Passengers are requested to contact the airline concerned for updated flight information." It added, “Any inconvenience caused is deeply regretted."

An official statement from IndiGo Airlines on Sunday stated, “Due to the low visibility and dense fog conditions across North India, IndiGo flight operations were impacted on January 14, 2024. This had a cascading effect on our operations throughout the day. Our staff kept passengers apprised of all delays and cancellations across airports and made every possible effort to facilitate the passengers. We sincerely regret the inconvenience caused to our passengers."

The Indian Railways on Sunday informed that 22 Delhi-bound trains were delayed by one to six hours due to prevailing fog conditions.

Delhi's overall Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 398 under 'very poor' category at 6:00 am, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data. CAQM on January 14 reimposed restrictions as per Stage III of the revised Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) in the National Capital Region (NCR). The GRAP restrictions were earlier revoked on January 1. The air quality deteriorated to severe category yesterday due to which Delhi transport department banned construction work and BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel four vehicles in the city.

Moreover, the Delhi Education Department ordered for the reopening of schools on January 15 in the physical learning mode for all classes. However, schools have been directed to operate after 9 am and conclude by 5 pm.

(With agency inputs)

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!