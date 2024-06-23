Delhi weather: Light showers likely today, IMD warns of heatwaves on June 25 and 26 | Full forecast here

Weather in Delhi today: After weeks of searing heat, the national capital is likely to receive light showers today. The weather department has issued yellow alert for heatwave for June 25 and 26. Check Delhi's weather forecast for the next five days here.

Weather in Delhi today: In Delhi, monsoon is expected to set in around June 30, as suggested by IMD scientist.
Weather in Delhi today: In Delhi, monsoon is expected to set in around June 30, as suggested by IMD scientist. (HT_PRINT)

In a huge relief after weeks of searing temperature across the national capital and neighbouring areas, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted a partly cloudy sky with the possibility of very light rain or drizzle for Sunday, June 23, in Delhi.

The maximum and minimum temperature today will settle around 40 and 30 degrees Celsius respectively during the day. The maximum temperature is one notch above the season's normal while the minimum temperature is two notches above. There is no heatwave or rainfall warning for today and tomorrow.

The relative humidity recorded today at 5:30 am was 73 percent which makes the temperature reading of 30.2 degrees Celsius feel like 36.2 degrees Celsius.

Also Read | Monsoon expected to cover most parts of northwest India after June 27: IMD

The IMD's press release dated June 23 states, “Heat wave conditions very likely in isolated pockets of West Uttar Pradesh during 22nd-25th; over Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi on 24th & 25th June and abate thereafter.”

Also Read | Top news on June 22: GST Council meet, NEET row, Paytm layoffs, and more

As per the extended range forecast for the next five days, the weather department has issued yellow alert for heatwave for two days- June 25 and 26. For the rest of the three days, the weather forecast indicates a generally cloudy sky with the possibility of very light rain and thunderstorms.

During the next five days, the maximum and minimum temperatures will likely settle around 41 and 28 degrees Celsius, respectively. Gusty winds of 30-40 kmph speed will likely blow over the national capital on June 27 and 28.

Also Read | Monsoon Tracker: IMD’s red alert for Kerala, orange for Madhya Maharashtra

The weather bulletin indicates that atmospheric conditions are favourable for the Southwest Monsoon to progress further into Gujarat, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, West Bengal, Jharkhand, Bihar, and parts of East Uttar Pradesh over the next three days. In Delhi, monsoon is expected to set in around June 30, as suggested by IMD scientist.

Also Read | Atishi invokes Gandhi in warning BJP, says ’not going to end Satyagraha, until…’

"Monsoon is expected to hit Delhi NCR around 30th June. Even today, we can expect dust storms and light-intensity rainfall activity in Delhi," ANI quoted IMD scientist, Dr Naresh Kumar as saying.

 

