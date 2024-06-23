Delhi weather: Light showers likely today, IMD warns of heatwaves on June 25 and 26 | Full forecast here

In a huge relief after weeks of searing temperature across the national capital and neighbouring areas, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted a partly cloudy sky with the possibility of very light rain or drizzle for Sunday, June 23, in Delhi.

The maximum and minimum temperature today will settle around 40 and 30 degrees Celsius respectively during the day. The maximum temperature is one notch above the season's normal while the minimum temperature is two notches above. There is no heatwave or rainfall warning for today and tomorrow.

The relative humidity recorded today at 5:30 am was 73 percent which makes the temperature reading of 30.2 degrees Celsius feel like 36.2 degrees Celsius.

Also Read | Monsoon expected to cover most parts of northwest India after June 27: IMD

The IMD's press release dated June 23 states, “Heat wave conditions very likely in isolated pockets of West Uttar Pradesh during 22nd-25th; over Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi on 24th & 25th June and abate thereafter.”

As per the extended range forecast for the next five days, the weather department has issued yellow alert for heatwave for two days- June 25 and 26. For the rest of the three days, the weather forecast indicates a generally cloudy sky with the possibility of very light rain and thunderstorms.

During the next five days, the maximum and minimum temperatures will likely settle around 41 and 28 degrees Celsius, respectively. Gusty winds of 30-40 kmph speed will likely blow over the national capital on June 27 and 28.

The weather bulletin indicates that atmospheric conditions are favourable for the Southwest Monsoon to progress further into Gujarat, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, West Bengal, Jharkhand, Bihar, and parts of East Uttar Pradesh over the next three days. In Delhi, monsoon is expected to set in around June 30, as suggested by IMD scientist.