Delhi weather: Powerful thunderstorm, rain wreaks havoc - kills 4, uproots trees, disrupts power, affects flights, metro

Delhi weather today: Four individuals died in rain-related incident after heavy rain and hailstorms lashed parts of the national capital on May 21. The intense thunderstorm impacted flight operations, metro services, caused traffic snarls, uprooted trees, damaged vehicles and power outages were reported as electricity lines were also impacted.

Advertisement

According to Delhi Police, a tragic death occurred at Lodhi Road on Wednesday after a high-beam electric cable fell on a wheelchair ridden man at 7:50 pm. A 22-year-old man from Maujpur died after being trapped under a fallen tree in Gokulpuri, Indian Express reported.

Waterlogging was also observed at several places across the city, including near the Akshardham Flyover, Sikandra Road, and under Tilak Bridge near ITO. As a safety measure electricity supply had to be temporarily cut off in certain areas of Delhi-NCR, Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited (DDL) issued a statement in this regard as falling trees and branches damaged electric cables.

Advertisement

Flight operations impacted Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL) issued a warning, alerting about impact on flight operations due to inclement weather conditions and thunderstorms in the national capital.

IndiGo in a post on X said, “Our flight schedules are currently impacted due to the heavy rains and thunderstorm sweeping across Delhi, Chandigarh and Kolkata.”

India’s leading carriers, including Air India, SpiceJet and IndiGo, acknowledged the impact of the adverse weather conditions on its operations. IndiGo flight 6E 2142 en route Srinagar from Delhi encountered severe turbulence in which the nose of the aircraft was damaged.

Delhi Metro Delhi Metro issued an advisory informing that the sudden windstorm disrupted the operations on Red, Yellow and Pink Lines near Shaheed Nagar, Jahangirpuri and Nizamudin stations.

Advertisement

Delhi weather today A day after sudden dust storm and heavy rains, Delhi is expected to witness partly cloudy sky and hot and humid weather conditions on May 22. The minimum temperature today is expected to settle around 23-25 degrees Celsius while the maximum temperature will hover around 29 and 41 degrees Celsius. The Regional Meteorological Department of Delhi has issued a yellow alert for today and tomorrow, predicting precipitation.

Advertisement