Delhi weather: Rain cools city, but causes waterlogging, affects flight ops; check IMD forecast for today

Heavy rain accompanied by strong winds and thunderstorms lashed Delhi-NCR early Sunday, offering relief from the intense heat but disrupting flight operations and causing waterlogging in several parts of the city. The weather shift followed a red alert issued by the meteorological department for the region.

Heavy rainfall led to waterlogging in several parts of the city, including Minto Road, Humayun Road, and Shastri Bhawan. At Minto Bridge, a spot notorious for flooding during downpours, a car was found submerged.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had forecast a dust storm followed by a thunderstorm and rainfall across the national capital and neighbouring states, with gusty winds expected to reach speeds of 60 to 100 km per hour.

The red alert also included predictions of light to moderate rainfall and lightning activity across a wide area covering parts of Haryana, western Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Delhi-NCR.

Flight Operations Disrupted IndiGo announced on X that its flight operations were being affected by adverse weather conditions and air traffic congestion in Delhi. The airline advised passengers to check their flight status before leaving for the airport. About an hour later, IndiGo provided an update stating that with improved weather conditions and clearer skies over Delhi, flight operations have returned to normal.

SpiceJet also warned that both its arrivals and departures could be impacted by the inclement weather and urged travelers to verify their flight status in advance.

Meanwhile, Air India cautioned that thunderstorms and strong winds could disrupt flights to and from Delhi, Amritsar, and Chandigarh throughout Sunday evening and night.

Brief Respite from Heat Likely The weather department has predicted a partly cloudy sky over Delhi, offering temporary relief from the scorching heat, with daytime temperatures expected to hover around 37 degrees Celsius. However, this respite is not expected to last.

The IMD had predicted thunderstorm with rain for Saturday and Sunday, with the maximum temperature expected to settle around 37 degrees Celsius.