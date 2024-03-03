Active Stocks
Delhi weather: Rain lashes parts of national capital, more showers predicted today | Watch

Written By Karishma Pranav Bhavsar

Delhi weather update: Rainfall hits Delhi early Sunday, with Mandi House, RK Puram, Indraprastha, Kartavya Path, and Central Delhi experiencing showers.

Weather news: Rain lashed parts of the national capital in the early hours of Sunday. As per ANI, areas including Mandi House, RK Puram, Indraprastha, Kartavya Path, and Central Delhi witnessed fresh showers.

As per RWFC Delhi, Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain and gusty winds with speed of 30-50 Km/h would occur over and adjoining areas of isolated places of South Delhi, South-East Delhi, East Delhi ( Dilshad Garden, Seemapuri, Shahadra, Vivek Vihar, Preet Vihar, Akshardham, Nehru Stadium, Kalkaji, Tughlakabad) AND NCR ( Hindon AF Station, Ghaziabad, Indirapuram, Chhapraula, Noida, Dadri, Greater Noida), Hastinapur, Daurala, Meerut, Modinagar, Pilakhua (U.P.) during next 2 hours. Earlier on Saturday, several areas in Delhi, including Greater Kailash, India Gate, RK Puram, and Janpath, experienced strong winds and light showers.

In the weather forecast for five days, i.e. from 3-March, it has predicted party cloudy sky in the city with minimum temperatures ranging between 10-12 degree Celsius and the maximum temperatures ranging between 23-26 degree Celsius.

Delhi AQI

Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded in the 'satisfactory' category today at 7 am with AQI at 90, according to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data. As of 7 am, the AQI levels in ITO, RK Puran, Lodhi Road, Dwarka Sector 8, Anand Vihar recorded 'satisfactory' category with the air quality ranging between 51-100 whereas ‘moderate’ air quality was recorded in Chandni Chowk, Pusa, Wazirpur, Narela  Jahangirpuri, Rohini. 

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

More summer this year, says IMD

The IMD has stated that India is likely to experience a warmer summer and more heatwave days this year with El Nino conditions predicted to continue at least until May. The country is likely to record above-normal rainfall in March (more than 117 per cent of the long-period average of 29.9 mm). During a press conference, IMD Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said that it is likely to see above-normal maximum and minimum temperatures in most parts of the country in the March to May period.

Published: 03 Mar 2024, 06:53 AM IST
