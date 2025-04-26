Delhi weather shifts suddenly with strong winds; IMD forecasts rain within 2 hours

Delhi weather: Parts of Delhi on Saturday, experienced a sudden change in weather, with strong winds bringing the much needed relief from the summer heat. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has also issued a yellow alert for multiple regions of Delhi, forecasting rains within the next two hours.

Very light rain, accompanied by gusty winds measuring 30-40kmph is likely to hit multiple parts of Delhi, within 6:30 pm, states the IMD's latest release.

Weather forecast for Noida, Gurgaon Southwest and Southeast regions of NCR (National Capital Region) such as Noida, Faridabad, Gurgaon are also likely to experience light rains or drizzle, along with gusty winds.

Meanwhile, no significant change in weather is expected for the Northwest, and Northeast parts of NCR, which includes Meerut, Hisar, Ghaziabad, among others.

Delhi heatwave The national capital on Saturday recorded a minimum temperature of 20.7 degrees Celsius, 3.1 notches below the season's average.

Earlier, the Met Dept had issued a yellow alert for a heatwave in Delhi on Friday and Saturday (April 26), stating that the maximum temperature in the Capital was likely to rise by 2–3°C by the weekend, driven by clear skies and dry westerly winds.

Prolonged heatwave in Pakistan A prolonged heatwave is set to hit Pakistan starting Saturday, April 26, with soaring temperatures expected to persist until at least the end of the month, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), reported The Dawn.

The PMD said a high-pressure system will develop over the upper atmosphere from April 26, strengthening over most regions by April 27. As a result, temperatures in southern Sindh, southern Punjab, and Balochistan are forecast to rise 5–7°C above normal from April 26 to May 1.