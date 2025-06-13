Delhi weather today: Heatwave likely to abate as IMD forecasts thunderstorm, rain in evening

After days of intense heat, a gradual respite from heatwave conditions is likely in the national capital, as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast a thunderstorm and rain later on Friday.

Advertisement

The minimum temperature on Friday settled at 31°C, which is four degrees above the seasonal average. According to the IMD, the maximum temperature is likely to hover around 42°C. At 8:30 am, the relative humidity was recorded at 67 per cent.

This comes after a red alert - a severe warning level - was issued for Delhi, as the capital experienced extreme heatwave conditions. Daytime temperatures climbed to between 41°C and 45°C, while the minimum temperature reached 31°C, marking a rise of four degrees above the seasonal average.

The weather department has predicted partly cloudy skies with a chance of a thunderstorm and rain later in the day, potentially bringing some relief from the intense heat.

Monsoon Likely to Cover Most of North India by June 25: IMD The IMD, in its extended range forecast, has said that the southwest monsoon is likely to advance over the remaining parts of central and eastern India, along with some areas in northwest India, between June 12 and 18. It is further expected to reach most parts of northwest India, including Delhi, between June 19 and 25.

Advertisement

The normal date for the monsoon to arrive in Delhi is around 30 June. This year, it arrived in Kerala on May 24— well ahead of the usual onset date of 1 June — and reached Mumbai by 26 May, which is 16 days earlier than normal.

According to IMD data, the monsoon reached Delhi on 28 June last year, and on 26 June in 2023. In previous years, it arrived on 30 June (2022), 13 July (2021), and 25 June (2020).

After a nearly 10-day pause, the monsoon has picked up pace again, especially over southern India.

Since Wednesday, several parts of Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Konkan, and Maharashtra have been receiving heavy to very heavy rainfall. This renewed activity marks a strong push northwards, indicating rapid progress of the monsoon across the country.

Advertisement