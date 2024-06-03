Delhi weather today: IMD issues yellow alert, forecasts showers soon; maximum temperature, warnings, other details here
Delhi weather today: IMD has issued a yellow alert for heatwave in the capital, which will be lifted on June 5. Light rains are expected on two days in the coming week
Delhi weather today: The national capital on Monday, June 3, registered a minimum temperature of 30 degrees Celsius, 3.1 notches above the season's average, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Meanwhile, the maximum temperature is expected to settle at around 44 degrees Celsius today.