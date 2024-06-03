Delhi weather today: The national capital on Monday, June 3, registered a minimum temperature of 30 degrees Celsius, 3.1 notches above the season's average, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Meanwhile, the maximum temperature is expected to settle at around 44 degrees Celsius today.

IMD forecast for June 3 suggests a partly cloudy sky with heat wave conditions in isolated areas. There's a possibility of thunderstorms, dust storms, or light rain towards the evening or night. Strong surface winds, with speeds of 25-35 kmph, may occur occasionally and become gusty during the day, the weather report states.

The yellow alert will stay intact tomorrow as similar weather conditions will prevail on June 4. On June 5, the sky is predicted to be mainly clear with strong surface winds, with speeds of 20-30 kmph during the day. The Met department has lifted the yellow alert from June 5 onwards.

Delhi rains

Delhi can expect wet spell on June 3, 4 and 7, a major but short-lived relief from heatwave. IMD forecasted partly cloudy sky with the possibility of thunderstorms accompanied by very light rain. Moreover, strong surface winds with speeds ranging from 25-35 kmph, may occur and become gusty during the day.

The weather agency issued a set of guidelines for the general public to prevent residents from getting ill due to heatstroke. The preventive measures notes, “Stay away from power lines or electrical wires. Stay indoors, close windows & doors and avoid travel if possible. Take safe shelters; do not take shelter under trees. Do not lie on concrete floors and do not lean against concrete walls. Unplug electrical/ electronic appliances."

As per the extended range forecast, the maximum and minimum temperatures in the capital city over the next five days are expected to range between 44 and 29 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!