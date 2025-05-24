Delhi weather today: IMD predicts rain, thundershowers | Full forecast here

Delhi-NCR will remain shielded from the sweltering temperatures as the India Meteorological Department has predicted rain accompanied by thunderstorms over the weekend. The weather agency, in its latest forecast, said that the city will witness a partly cloudy sky with chances of thunder and lightning throughout the day – further contributing to a dip in temperatures. The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 37 degrees Celsius.

Advertisement

Delhi Weather Forecast According to the forecast, the city is set to experience fluctuating weather conditions between May 22 and May 28. Temperatures are expected to rise steadily throughout the week, peaking at 40°C on both May 26 and May 28. Minimum temperatures will also increase, starting at 21°C on 22 May and reaching 29°C by the end of the forecast period.

Thunderstorms accompanied by rain are likely on 23 and 24 May, providing some respite from the intensifying heat. On 23 May, temperatures are expected to range from 23°C to 37°C, while on 24 May, they will edge slightly higher, ranging from 25°C to 38°C.



Also read | IMD issues red alert for Goa, Orange for Mumbai — Check rain forecast for Delhi and other cities

Advertisement

Further rain or thundershowers are forecast for 27 May, with a modest dip in the maximum temperature to 38°C.

Over the past few days, Delhi has seen intermittent light rainfall, with a notable thunderstorm earlier in the week offering much-needed relief by significantly lowering temperatures.

On Wednesday, overcast skies, rainfall, and gusty winds contributed to a marked drop in the mercury. At present, the maximum temperature in the city has settled between 34°C and 35°C - a clear decline compared to the higher temperatures recorded earlier this month.



Read | Weather today: Bengaluru, Mumbai, Kolkata on orange alert as Delhi braces for more rain; check IMD's forecast here



Delhi Storm Leaves Trail Of Destruction At least six people were killed and 11 injured as a fierce sandstorm accompanied by heavy rain lashed Delhi-NCR on Friday night. The storm uprooted trees and electric poles, damaging homes and vehicles across the region.

Advertisement

Casualties were reported from multiple locations — two deaths occurred in Delhi, including a person with disabilities, while Ghaziabad and Greater Noida reported two fatalities each due to rain-related incidents.



Also read | IndiGo flight with 'nose damage' from Delhi storm was denied entry into Pakistan airspace, DGCA clarifies