Delhi weather today: IMD predicts rain, thunderstorm on June 14 after days of sweltering heat

Delhi-NCR weather today: Heatwave conditions will most likely abate today in the national capital, as Delhi-NCR residents can expect rain, thunderstorm and strong winds today, June 14, as predicted by India Meteorological Department (IMD). Similar weather conditions are expected to continue over the next 5 days.

The weather agency in its latest press release said, “Light/moderate rainfall at some/isolated places accompanied with accompanied with thunderstorm, lightning & gusty winds speed reaching 40-50 kmph likely Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana Chandigarh & Delhi, West Uttar Pradesh during 13th-19th; East Uttar Pradesh during 14th-19th; Rajasthan on 18th & 19th June.”

Delhi temperature Although no weather warning is in place for June 14, the maximum temperature is expected to settle between 39 and 41 degrees Celsius. The minimum temperature will most likely hover around 28 and 30 degrees Celsius.

The Regional Meteorological Centre, Delhi, lifted orange alert for heatwave and forecasted, "Partly cloudy sky, very light rain/thunderstorm/lightening accompanied with gusty winds (speed 30-40 kmph) temporarily reaching 50 kmph during thunderstorm.

The change in weather conditions can be attributed to a western disturbance which will most likely impact northwest India. "A western disturbance is likely to affect northwest India from the night of June 13, which may bring light rain and thunderstorms in Delhi," senior IMD scientist, Dr Naresh Kumar, inform PTI.

On Friday, the city witnessed a slight drop in temperatures amid hot and humid conditions.

Several stations across Delhi', recorded Air Quality Index (AQI) in the "moderate" category today. A day before, 24-hour average AQI was registered to be 187, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). Meanwhile, Jahangirpuri, Wazirpur and Mundka stations recorded poor air quality today, that is a above 201 AQI.