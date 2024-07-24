Delhi weather update: Heavy rains lash across the capital, traffic advisory issued

  • Delhi weather update: Heavy downpour in the capital has impacted traffic, advisory issued.

Published24 Jul 2024, 09:20 AM IST
Heavy rainfall in Delhi today
Heavy rainfall in Delhi today(PTI)

Several parts in Delhi received heavy rainfall on July 23. Delhi traffic police issued advisory to divert traffic impacted due to the downpour.

“Due to water logging at Anand Parvat, traffic diversions are effective. Kindly follow the advisory,” Delhi Traffic Police posted on X.

 

“Traffic is affected on Vir Banda Bairagi Marg due to waterlogging at Zakhira underpass. Commuters are advised to avoid the stretch,” traffic police issued advisory on X.

 

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall in several states today. The weather forecasting agency has issued a yellow alert for Delhi on July 24 due to heavy rainfall. The national capital is expected to record moderate rainfall July 24, with maximum and minimum temperatures to be around 34 and 26 degrees Celsius, according to the weather forecasting agency.

 

Rainfall has impacted parts of Noida leading to waterclogging.

“Severe waterlogging witnessed in Noida's Sector 62 after incessant rainfall in the area,” ANI posted on X.

 

Across India, heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected in isolated areas of Maharashtra, Gujarat, Goa, Haryana, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Arunachal Pradesh, West Uttar Pradesh, Vidarbha, Jharkhand, etc, on Wednesday, July 24.

The meterological department is also expecting heavy rainfall at isolated places over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-BaltistanMuzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, West Uttar Pradesh, Vidarbha, Jharkhand, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam & Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura, Kerala & Mahe, Coastal Karnataka and South Interior Karnataka.

According to an earlier Mint report, IMD on June 28 declared the arrival of monsoon in Delhi, as heavy rains lashed the city, giving relief from relentless heatwaves. The rains also caused waterlogging in the city and traffic congestion in various parts of the national capital.

The national capital recorded its heaviest downpour in 88 years in the month of June. Monsoon arrived in Delhi a day earlier than private weather forecaster Skymet had predicted, the report stated.

