Delhi weather update: More than 50 flights delayed at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport as a thick layer of fog grips the national capital, airport sources stated as reported by news agency ANI. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Delhi airport saw diversions of at least three flights on due to bad weather, official told PTI. A total of five flights were diverted to various destinations between 9.30 pm on Tuesday and 7 am on Wednesday, the official said. Out of these, three were diverted to Jaipur in Rajasthan and one each to Ahmedabad in Gujarat and Mumbai in Maharashtra, the official said on Wednesday as reported by PTI.

In view of the same, Delhi Airport issued a passenger advisory that read, "While landing and takeoffs continue at Delhi Airport, flights that are not CAT III compliant may get affected. Passengers are requested to contact the airline concerned for updated flight information. Any inconvenience caused is deeply regretted." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Several train services were due to bad weather. Passengers faced difficulty as several trains delayed and cancelled at Anand Vihar Railway Station amid dense fog.

The IMD has also predicted light rain accompanied with gusty winds of 30-40 kmph at most places over Delhi today and light rainfall/drizzle on 1st and 3rd February.

Dr Kuldeep Srivastava, Head of Regional Meteorological Centre, Delhi while speaking to ANI said that yellow alert has been issued in Delhi-NCR as thick layer of fog is expected on 2 February. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"We are expecting heavy rain and snowfall in the mountain regions (Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, and Uttarakhand) due to the western disturbance. The effect of this disturbance will be seen in plain areas like Haryana, Delhi NCR, and Uttar Pradesh. We have issued an Orange alert for today. Thunderstorms and lightning are expected in Punjab and Haryana today. Light rain is expected in Delhi NCR, and thunderstorms and lightning are also expected today. A thick layer of fog is expected on February 2... A Yellow alert has been issued in Delhi NCR..."

