Delhi weather today: Delhi is expected to witness rain along with thunderstorm today i.e. February 27. According to Met department's forecast, cloudy sky with light rain and possible thunderstorms, along with lightning has been predicted in the national capital.

Delhi's minimum temperature is expected to be 17-19 degrees Celsius while maximum is expected to be 25-27 degree Celsius, the Met department said.

Humidity was recorded at 72 per cent at 8.30 am.

Delhi air pollution The national capital's air quality was in the 'poor' category with an Air Quality Index (AQI) reading of 221, date by SAFAR at 9 am showed.

According to the CPCB data, the AQI levels in areas were inlcuding Alipur recorded AQI at 270, Anand Vihar at 274, Ashok Nagar at 292, Burari Crossing at 249, Dwarka Sector-8 at 250, Dilshad Garden at 294, RK Puram at 248, and Shadipur at 256, all in ‘poor’ category. In addition to this, certain locations fell under the ‘very poor’ air quality category, including Bawana with an AQI of 314, Chandni Chowk at 319, Jahangirpuri at 306, Rohini at 318, and Wazirpur at 361.

An AQI between 0 and 50 is considered 'good', 51 to 100 'satisfactory', 101 to 200 'moderate', 201 to 300 'poor', 301 to 400 'very poor', and 401 to 500 'severe'.

CAQM revokes Stage II of GRAP On February 24, CAQM revoked Stage II of the Graded Response Action Plan across Delhi-NCR, effective immediately while Stage I measures will remain in force to manage pollution levels.

IMD weather forecast across the country According to IMD, light to moderate rainfall/snowfall accompanied with thunderstorm and lightning likely over Western Himalayan region during 26th-28th February.

The weather department has also predicted scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall, along with thunderstorms and lightning, over Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh from February 26th to March 1st. Isolated light to moderate rainfall, accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning, is expected over Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan from February 27th to March 1st.

IMD has also predicted heavy rains at isolated places over Punjab on 28th February with isolated hailstorm activity also likely over Punjab and Haryana today and tomorrow.