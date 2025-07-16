Rains lash Delhi-NCR; IMD predicts more showers in the next two hours, airlines issue advisory

Delhi Weather Update: Light rains lashed national capital Delhi on Wednesday, 16 July, as IMD predicted that Southwest Monsoon is expected to bring significant rainfall to various parts of India over the next few days. Monsoon showers are expected to impact several regions, with heavy to very heavy rainfall predicted in some areas.

“Light to moderate rainfall accompanied with light thunderstorm and lightning (30-50 Km/h gusty winds) is very likely to occur at many places of Delhi and NCR , Karnal, Rajaund, Assandh, Safidon, Jind, Panipat, Gohana, Gannaur, Sonipat, Rohtak, Kharkhoda, Mattanhail, Jhajjar, Farukhnagar, Sohana, Rewari, Palwal, Nuh, Aurangabad, Hodal (Haryana) Nandgaon, Iglas, Barsana, Raya, Mathura (UP) Bhiwari, Tizara (Rajasthan) during next 2 hours”, IMD forecasted.

Delhi residents woke up to clear skies on Wednesday morning, light to moderate rain, accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning, had been predicted by the India Metrological Department (IMD) in the national capital today, 16 July.

Delhi on Wednesday recorded a minimum temperature of 24.5 degrees Celsius, three notches below the season's normal, the weather office said.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasted thunderstorms with rain. The relative humidity at 8.30 am was 89 per cent.

The maximum temperature is expected to settle at 34 degrees Celsius, the IMD said.

The air quality was recorded in the satisfactory category as the Air Quality Index (AQI) at 9 am stood at 60.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), an AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.

Delhi Rains: Airlines Issue Advisory Air India posted on X (formnerly Twitter), “Gusty wind and rain are impacting flight operations in Delhi.”

IMD Delhi Prediction 16 July National capital Delhi will see generally cloudy sky. Light to moderate rain accompanied with thunderstorms/lightning. The maximum and minimum temperatures over Delhi are likely to be in the range of 31 to 33°C and 23 to 25°C respectively. The minimum temperature will be below normal up to 2 to 4°C, and the maximum temperature will be below normal up to 2 to 4°C.

17 July Delhi will witness partly cloudy sky. Very light to light rain accompanied with thunderstorms/lightning. The maximum and minimum temperatures over Delhi are likely to be in the range of 32 to 34°C and 24 to 26°C respectively. The minimum temperature will be below normal up to 1 to 3°C, and the maximum temperature will be below normal up to 1 to 2°C.

18 July Delhi will see partly cloudy sky. Very light to light rain accompanied with thunderstorms/lightning. The maximum and minimum temperatures over Delhi are likely to be in the range of 33 to 35°C and 24 to 26°C respectively. The minimum temperature will be below normal up to 1 to 2°C and the maximum temperature will be below normal up to 1 to 2°C.