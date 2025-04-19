Delhi weather: Will the cool relief last or is a scorching heatwave on the way? Here’s what IMD says

Delhi saw strong winds accompanied with dust storm yesterday on April 18, Friday, giving some relief to Delhiites from the heatwave. The temperature dropped from 36 to 27 degrees celsius. According to the Indian Meteorological Department data, Narela, Pitampura and Mayur Vihar recorded 0.5 mm of rainfall.

Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Delhi weather The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that Delhi will witness light rain and thunderstorms on Saturday, April 19, as the heatwave in the northwestern region of the country starts to decrease. Saturday will begin with partly cloudy skies, turning generally cloudy by evening.

The maximum temperature is likely to be around 38 degrees celsius, while minimum 26 degrees celsius on Saturday. This weather is expected to continue till April 20, with clear skies forecast for April 21.

The regional met centre in New Delhi in its Saturday forecast said, "Partly cloudy sky becoming generally cloudy sky towards evening. very light rain/drizzle. Thunderstorm/lightning/duststorm accompanied with sustained surface wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph."

The city saw a maximum temperature of 41 degrees Celsius, 4.2 notches above normal, the IMD said.

Meanwhile, the air quality in the afternoon on Friday was in the poor category, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) reading of 219. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), an AQI between 0 and 50 is considered good, between 51 and 100 satisfactory, between 101 and 200 moderate, between 201 and 300 poor, between 301 and 400 very poor, and between 401 and 500 severe.

Weather in other states of India Rajasthan continued to suffer under intense heat on Friday, with numerous locations recording maximum temperatures above 45 degrees Celsius. However, the weather department has forecast that strong winds and dust storms beginning April 20 may offer some respite from the such conditions. Areas in Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh could also experience heavy rainfall, snowfall or hailstorm on April 19 due to a western disturbance that is nearing the Western Himalayan region.