Delhi weighs electric construction vehicles, easier EV charging to fight winter smog
Manas Pimpalkhare 4 min read 22 Oct 2025, 10:52 am IST
Summary
With Delhi’s AQI back in the ‘very poor’ zone, the Centre is weighing electrification norms for construction machinery and EV charger access in housing societies to curb pollution.
NEW DELHI : As Delhi’s air quality once again dips into the ‘very poor’ zone, the government is looking at new measures to rein in pollution. Among the ideas under discussion: mandating electric-powered construction vehicles and simplifying electric vehicle (EV) charger installations in housing complexes.
