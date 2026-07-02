Mint Explainer: Why has Delhi government made its winter anti-pollution rules permanent?

What changes will commuters notice?

Several measures are aimed at reducing traffic congestion and private vehicle use during winter. The parking charges at authorised parking facilities will be doubled from 1 November to 28 February to encourage greater use of public transport instead of private vehicles. However, parking facilities operated by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) that support public transport and park-and-ride services will remain exempt. Also, to ease peak-hour traffic congestion, MCD offices will function from 8:30 am to 5:00 pm, while Delhi Government offices will operate from 10:00 am to 6:30 pm during the same period, so that employees do not commute at the same time and traffic pressure is reduced. Further, only 50% of employees in Delhi government and private offices will attend the workplace at any given time, while the remaining employees will work from home. Private establishments have also been directed to introduce staggered working hours, ensure compliance with work-from-home (WFH) arrangements, and promote carpooling, ride-sharing, public buses and other modes of public transport to reduce the number of vehicles used for commuting.