In a significant policy move to tackle the national capital's recurring winter pollution, the Delhi government on 23 June notified a permanent set of winter pollution-control measures, replacing the practice of issuing fresh anti-pollution orders each year. Mint explains the framework that will automatically come into force from 1 November to 28 February, including restrictions on the plying of non-BS-VI commercial vehicles, and half of the office staff to work from home (WFH), among other measures.
Mint Explainer: Why has Delhi government made its winter anti-pollution rules permanent?
SummaryDelhi has replaced its annual winter anti-pollution orders with a permanent framework effective every 1 Nov to 28 Feb, covering fuel-supply checks via PUC certificates, entry bans on non-BS-VI outstation vehicles, staggered office hours, 50% WFH mandates, and stricter construction-dust controls.
In a significant policy move to tackle the national capital's recurring winter pollution, the Delhi government on 23 June notified a permanent set of winter pollution-control measures, replacing the practice of issuing fresh anti-pollution orders each year. Mint explains the framework that will automatically come into force from 1 November to 28 February, including restrictions on the plying of non-BS-VI commercial vehicles, and half of the office staff to work from home (WFH), among other measures.
About the Author
Vijay C. Roy is a journalist with over 21 years of experience covering various news beats across different organisations such as Business Standard and The Tribune. In the past, he has covered beats such as finance, auto, MSME, commodities, FMCG, pharmaceutical, agriculture, IT/ITES, infrastructure and start-ups. He joined Mint in February 2025, and covers agriculture, food processing, fertilizers, environment and climate change, bringing over two decades of experience reporting on farm policy, food inflation, crop trade, and rural livelihoods.<br><br>Vijay’s areas of reporting include food security and climate change policies, focusing on their impact on different stakeholders and their implications. His expertise lies in simplifying complex agri-economic issues such as edible oil import dependence, cotton and wheat trends, fertiliser subsidies, and climate-related risks. He has covered key developments including global supply disruptions and evolving trade policies, offering both macroeconomic perspective and field-level context. Known for his credible and balanced reporting, he follows a rigorous, fact-based approach that prioritises accuracy and context. He is driven by a commitment to public interest, aiming to make critical agricultural and economic issues accessible while contributing to informed policy and industry discussions.