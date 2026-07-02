Mint Explainer: Why has Delhi government made its winter anti-pollution rules permanent?

In a significant policy move to tackle the national capital's recurring winter pollution, the Delhi government on 23 June notified a permanent set of winter pollution-control measures, replacing the practice of issuing fresh anti-pollution orders each year. Mint explains the framework that will automatically come into force from 1 November to 28 February, including restrictions on the plying of non-BS-VI commercial vehicles, and half of the office staff to work from home (WFH), among other measures.
In a significant policy move to tackle the national capital's recurring winter pollution, the Delhi government on 23 June notified a permanent set of winter pollution-control measures, replacing the practice of issuing fresh anti-pollution orders each year. Mint explains the framework that will automatically come into force from 1 November to 28 February, including restrictions on the plying of non-BS-VI commercial vehicles, and half of the office staff to work from home (WFH), among other measures.
Why has the government made these rules permanent?
Delhi’s air quality deteriorates significantly every winter. Data from the past several years shows that pollution levels consistently rise between November and February. During 2023-24, 2024-25, and 2025-26, Delhi's average Air Quality Index (AQI) between 1 November and 15 February ranged from 312 to 342, while the maximum AQI ranged from 461 to 494. Based on these findings, special winter pollution control measures have now been given a permanent framework.
Why has the government made these rules permanent?
Delhi’s air quality deteriorates significantly every winter. Data from the past several years shows that pollution levels consistently rise between November and February. During 2023-24, 2024-25, and 2025-26, Delhi's average Air Quality Index (AQI) between 1 November and 15 February ranged from 312 to 342, while the maximum AQI ranged from 461 to 494. Based on these findings, special winter pollution control measures have now been given a permanent framework.
India's Air Quality Index is divided into six categories to indicate pollution levels and associated health risks. An AQI of 0–50 is Good, 51–100 is Satisfactory, 101–200 is Moderately Polluted, 201–300 is Poor, 301–400 is Very Poor, and 401–500 is Severe. Health impacts worsen with rising AQI, ranging from minimal risk under good conditions to serious respiratory and cardiovascular effects at severe levels, when even healthy people may experience adverse symptoms.
Can vehicles without a Pollution Under Control certificate still buy fuel?
Only vehicles carrying a valid Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificate will be supplied fuel at all petrol, diesel, Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) and Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) stations across Delhi throughout the year. Action will be taken against vehicles found refuelling without a valid PUC certificate. Verification of PUC compliance will not be limited to physical certificates but will also be carried out through Number Plate Recognition (NPR), the vehicle database, and other electronic systems. Oil companies, Indraprastha Gas Ltd, the Department of Food and Supplies, the Transport Department, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and Delhi Traffic Police (DTP) will be responsible for implementing this system.
Which vehicles will be barred from entering Delhi during winter?
From 1 November to 31 January, all motor vehicles registered outside Delhi that are not BS-VI compliant will be barred from entering or operating in the city. However, CNG and electric vehicles, ambulances, fire brigade vehicles, police vehicles, and vehicle categories specifically exempted by the Environment Department will not be subject to this restriction. The Transport Department, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi and Delhi Traffic Police will ensure strict enforcement.
What changes will commuters notice?
Several measures are aimed at reducing traffic congestion and private vehicle use during winter. The parking charges at authorised parking facilities will be doubled from 1 November to 28 February to encourage greater use of public transport instead of private vehicles. However, parking facilities operated by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) that support public transport and park-and-ride services will remain exempt. Also, to ease peak-hour traffic congestion, MCD offices will function from 8:30 am to 5:00 pm, while Delhi Government offices will operate from 10:00 am to 6:30 pm during the same period, so that employees do not commute at the same time and traffic pressure is reduced. Further, only 50% of employees in Delhi government and private offices will attend the workplace at any given time, while the remaining employees will work from home. Private establishments have also been directed to introduce staggered working hours, ensure compliance with work-from-home (WFH) arrangements, and promote carpooling, ride-sharing, public buses and other modes of public transport to reduce the number of vehicles used for commuting.
What are the new rules for construction activities?
The dust generated by construction activities is a major contributor to winter air pollution in Delhi. So, the demolition work and open civil construction activities that generate dust will be prohibited. during the period. However, projects related to essential public infrastructure will be exempt. Finishing work, plumbing, electrical installations and similar activities within construction sites will continue to be permitted, provided all provisions of the Construction and Demolition Waste Management Rules and dust control norms are strictly followed. Dumping or storing construction and demolition material in the open outside project sites will be completely prohibited, and violations will invite penal action against the responsible agency or individual. Vehicles carrying construction materials such as sand, gravel, stone, bricks, cement, ready-mix concrete, debris or any other construction material will not be permitted to enter Delhi during this period. The new provisions apply not only to completed buildings but also to under-construction projects. Construction sites with a plot area exceeding 1,000 square metres must install mist systems to control dust during construction.
What role can RWAs and institutions play in preventing pollution?
Every Resident Welfare Association (RWA), housing society, government and private institution, contractor, agency, and all organisations will be responsible for ensuring that no open burning occurs on their premises. If an incident of open burning occurs due to negligence or inadequate supervision by any institution, action will be taken against both the institution and the responsible individuals under the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986, the Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1981, and other applicable laws. Environmental compensation will also be recovered. Drone-based surveillance will also be used, particularly at night, to detect such incidents. However, experts said that it will depend on effective implementation.
"One of its (Delhi Government’s Winter Pollution Master Plan’s) key strengths is that it institutionalizes pollution-control measures rather than relying on temporary annual directives, allowing agencies, industries, construction sectors, and citizens to prepare in advance," said Tanu Jindal, director and professor, Amity Institute Environmental Sciences, Amity University (Noida).
However, the plan's effectiveness will depend largely on robust enforcement, continuous monitoring, and public compliance. "It is important to recognize that Delhi’s winter air pollution is not solely a local phenomenon. Regional factors such as agricultural residue burning, industrial emissions, thermal power generation, and adverse meteorological conditions across the Indo-Gangetic Plain also contribute significantly to severe pollution episodes,” she added.