Delhi experienced its first 'good' air quality day of the year on Sunday, boasting an Air Quality Index (AQI) reading of 45, marking the cleanest air quality in the city for the entire year, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

According to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Ghaziabad and Noida also registered 'good' air quality, while Gurgaon reported 'satisfactory' air quality.

The city experienced rainfall throughout the night of September 10 and into September 11 morning, extending into parts of the city until noon. Most areas recorded moderate rainfall over the past 24 hours. The Safdarjung weather station, Delhi's main observatory, recorded 38.6 mm of rain from 8.30 am on Saturday to 8.30 am on Sunday, followed by 1.3 mm of rain until 11.30 am on Sunday. The highest recorded rainfall of 58 mm was in Mayur Vihar between 8.30 am on Saturday and 8.30 am on Sunday, reported The Indian Express.

Despite this rain, Delhi still has a rainfall deficit for September, with only 48.3 mm recorded against the normal 70 mm by September 10th. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicts very light rainfall or drizzle for Monday, with no rain expected on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday, though very light rainfall is a possibility on Friday.

An AQI ranging from zero to 50 falls under the "good" category, while an AQI between 51 and 100 is categorized as "satisfactory." Moving up the scale, an AQI of 101 to 200 is considered "moderate," while the range of 201 to 300 falls under the "poor" category. Further deterioration in air quality is seen in the "very poor" category, which encompasses AQI values between 301 and 400. Finally, the most severe air quality is indicated by an AQI between 401 and 500, classified as "severe."

Previously, Delhi enjoyed its cleanest air of the year 2023 on July 29, as the Air Quality Index (AQI) dropped to 59, falling within the "satisfactory" category. Delhi had only three 'good' air quality days last year, occurring in September and October. In 2021, the city saw one 'good' air quality day in October. In contrast, 2020 had five such days, and 2019 had two, according to CPCB data.

