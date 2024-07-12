Delhi world’s 2nd most populated city, may get Ist slot soon; Mumbai in top 10, Kolkata closing in. THIS is the No 1…

  • By 2028, Delhi is projected to become the most populous city across the globe, according to a UN report. Tokyo is the most populous city in the world, inhabited by nearly 37 million people.

Written By Riya R Alex
First Published12 Jul 2024, 12:26 PM IST
Delhi and Mumbai make it to the top ten most populous cities in the world.
Delhi and Mumbai make it to the top ten most populous cities in the world.(AP)

Delhi is the second most populous city in the world with 33.8 million population according to the latest United Nations World Urbanisation Prospects report.

Delhi and Mumbai make it to the top ten most populous cities in the world. Mumbai with a population of 21.6 million, ranks 9th globally.

By 2028, the national capital is projected to become the most populous city across the globe according to the UN report. Tokyo is the most populous city in the world, with 37 million people.

 

Also Read | Population decline is not a problem but hungry kids are

India will reach its peak population mostly likely by 2062 at 1.701 billion, according to the UN Population Prospects report.

India is the most populous country around the globe currently and will continue to be so until the end of the century, the report said.

Here are the top 10 populous cities in India:

 

CityIndia rankWorld rankPopulation (as of 2024)
Delhi123,29,41,309
Mumbai292,12,96,570
Kolkata31815,570,786
Bangalore42314,008,262
Chennai52814,008,262
Hyderabad63411,068,877
Ahmedabad7458,854,444
Surat8508,330,528
Pune9588,330,528
Jaipur101124,308,510

 

Also Read | Shrinking populations mean less growth and a more fractious world

By 2030, the world will have 43 megacities or cities with a population of more than 10 million. These megacities will most likely be in developing countries. By 2050, two out of every three people are likely to be living in cities or other urban centres, according to the United Nations report.

“Many countries will face challenges in meeting the needs of their growing urban populations, including for housing, transportation, energy systems and other infrastructure; as well as for employment and basic services such as education and health care,” the UN Department for Economic and Social Welfare said in a statement.

World Population Day has been observed on July 11 every year since 1989 to bring attention to population-related issues and address the challenges of the growing world population.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
First Published:12 Jul 2024, 12:26 PM IST
HomeNewsDelhi world’s 2nd most populated city, may get Ist slot soon; Mumbai in top 10, Kolkata closing in. THIS is the No 1…

Most Active Stocks

Indian Oil Corporation

167.00
01:00 PM | 12 JUL 2024
-7.5 (-4.3%)

Bharat Electronics

331.75
01:00 PM | 12 JUL 2024
-3.8 (-1.13%)

Tata Steel

168.70
01:00 PM | 12 JUL 2024
-0.3 (-0.18%)

Wipro

558.75
01:00 PM | 12 JUL 2024
24.4 (4.57%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

M M T C

92.25
12:59 PM | 12 JUL 2024
6.53 (7.62%)

Zensar Technologies

769.90
12:59 PM | 12 JUL 2024
52.15 (7.27%)

Zee Entertainment Enterprises

157.20
12:58 PM | 12 JUL 2024
10.05 (6.83%)

Inox Wind

168.35
12:59 PM | 12 JUL 2024
10.3 (6.52%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    74,087.00382.00
    Chennai
    73,942.00-780.00
    Delhi
    74,014.00309.00
    Kolkata
    74,377.00-345.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.85/L0.10
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in News

    More From Popular in News
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue