Delhi is the second most populous city in the world with 33.8 million population according to the latest United Nations World Urbanisation Prospects report. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Delhi and Mumbai make it to the top ten most populous cities in the world. Mumbai with a population of 21.6 million, ranks 9th globally.

By 2028, the national capital is projected to become the most populous city across the globe according to the UN report. Tokyo is the most populous city in the world, with 37 million people. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

India will reach its peak population mostly likely by 2062 at 1.701 billion, according to the UN Population Prospects report.

India is the most populous country around the globe currently and will continue to be so until the end of the century, the report said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Here are the top 10 populous cities in India:

City India rank World rank Population (as of 2024) Delhi 1 2 3,29,41,309 Mumbai 2 9 2,12,96,570 Kolkata 3 18 15,570,786 Bangalore 4 23 14,008,262 Chennai 5 28 14,008,262 Hyderabad 6 34 11,068,877 Ahmedabad 7 45 8,854,444 Surat 8 50 8,330,528 Pune 9 58 8,330,528 Jaipur 10 112 4,308,510 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

By 2030, the world will have 43 megacities or cities with a population of more than 10 million. These megacities will most likely be in developing countries. By 2050, two out of every three people are likely to be living in cities or other urban centres, according to the United Nations report.

“Many countries will face challenges in meeting the needs of their growing urban populations, including for housing, transportation, energy systems and other infrastructure; as well as for employment and basic services such as education and health care," the UN Department for Economic and Social Welfare said in a statement.

World Population Day has been observed on July 11 every year since 1989 to bring attention to population-related issues and address the challenges of the growing world population. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

