Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ News / Delhi world's 2nd most populated city, may get Ist slot soon; Mumbai in top 10, Kolkata closing in. THIS is the No 1…

Delhi world's 2nd most populated city, may get Ist slot soon; Mumbai in top 10, Kolkata closing in. THIS is the No 1…

Written By Riya R Alex

  • By 2028, Delhi is projected to become the most populous city across the globe, according to a UN report. Tokyo is the most populous city in the world, inhabited by nearly 37 million people.

Delhi and Mumbai make it to the top ten most populous cities in the world.

Delhi is the second most populous city in the world with 33.8 million population according to the latest United Nations World Urbanisation Prospects report.

Delhi and Mumbai make it to the top ten most populous cities in the world. Mumbai with a population of 21.6 million, ranks 9th globally.

By 2028, the national capital is projected to become the most populous city across the globe according to the UN report. Tokyo is the most populous city in the world, with 37 million people.

India will reach its peak population mostly likely by 2062 at 1.701 billion, according to the UN Population Prospects report.

India is the most populous country around the globe currently and will continue to be so until the end of the century, the report said.

Here are the top 10 populous cities in India:

CityIndia rankWorld rankPopulation (as of 2024)
Delhi123,29,41,309
Mumbai292,12,96,570
Kolkata31815,570,786
Bangalore42314,008,262
Chennai52814,008,262
Hyderabad63411,068,877
Ahmedabad7458,854,444
Surat8508,330,528
Pune9588,330,528
Jaipur101124,308,510

By 2030, the world will have 43 megacities or cities with a population of more than 10 million. These megacities will most likely be in developing countries. By 2050, two out of every three people are likely to be living in cities or other urban centres, according to the United Nations report.

“Many countries will face challenges in meeting the needs of their growing urban populations, including for housing, transportation, energy systems and other infrastructure; as well as for employment and basic services such as education and health care," the UN Department for Economic and Social Welfare said in a statement.

World Population Day has been observed on July 11 every year since 1989 to bring attention to population-related issues and address the challenges of the growing world population.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.