Delhi: Yamuna flows past DANGER mark, floodwater enters Civil Lines, Kashmere Gate; traffic diverted from IP College

Delhi: Rising Yamuna River levels have caused significant traffic disruptions and flooding in Delhi, prompting diversions and relief operations. Key areas are submerged, and the historic Nigambodh Ghat is closed.

Fareha Naaz
Published5 Sep 2025, 02:31 PM IST
Delhi floods: A view of Yamuna floodwater inundating Bela road near Civil Lines in New Delhi on Thursday, September 4.
Delhi floods: A view of Yamuna floodwater inundating Bela road near Civil Lines in New Delhi on Thursday, September 4.(Hindustan Times)

Yamuna is flowing in full spate above danger mark 205.33 metres which has caused flooding in several low-lying areas. Floodwaters entered ISBT Kashmere Gate, Delhi Secretariat, Civil Lines, Monastery Market, Bhola Ghat in Kalindi Kunj following continues rainfall over the last few days in the upper catchment areas and in the national capital.

Delhi's oldest and busiest cremation ground, Nigambodh Ghat, is closed after the national capital was placed on flood alert. Visuals from Vasudev Ghat, Swami Narayan Temple at Civil Lines, Monastery Market and several other places show roads and streets submerged in water due to flooding.

This caused heavy traffic congestion near ISBT Kashmere Gate which prompted Delhi Traffic Police to issue a travel advisory for motorists to avoid affected routes.

Despite a slight decline in the water level on September 5, the sacred river continues to flow above the danger level. At 8:00 AM on Friday, the water level in the Yamuna River at Delhi's Old Railway Bridge stood at 207.31 metres which receded from 207.35 metres in 2 hours. According to officials, the water is likely to recede further during the day.

The rising Yamuna River water level severely impacted traffic movement on Outer Ring Road, from Chandgiram Akhara to Hanuman Mandir.

Key Diversions

Certain route diversions are in the wake of flood alert situation. Traffic movement has been diverted from:

  • Wazirabad - Signature Bridge (for commercial vehicles)
  • Chandgiram Akhara towards IP College Red Light
  • IP College Red Light towards Shamnath Marg

Alternate routes

“Traffic from Mall Road towards Outer Ring Road via IP College Red Light: Diverted via IP College Red Light → MGM → Shamnath Marg Rajniwas Marg→ Bhiku Ram Jain Marg → Tis Hazari Red Light → Barafkhana Chowk,” the advisory states.

Vehicular movement has been diverted from Wazirabad and Majnu Ka Tilla towards ISBT Outer Ring Road through “Chandgiram Akhara Red Light → MGM → Shamnath Marg Rajniwas Marg→ Bhiku Ram Jain Marg → Tis Hazari Red Light → Barafkhana Chowk.”

To bring the situation under control, pumps have also been installed around Vasudev Ghat to drain floodwater, people in the low-lying areas have been shifted to relief camps and rescue operation by NDRF teams are underway around Madnapur Khadar, Kalindi Kunj and other severely impacted areas.

