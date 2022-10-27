Delhi-bound Akasa Air flight suffers bird hit, passengers deboarded

Delhi-bound Akasa Air flight suffers bird hit, passengers deboarded1 min read . 04:27 PM IST
An Akasa Air flight, which was on its way to Delhi from Ahmedabad, suffered a bird hit, an airline spokesperson said on Thursday. The Akasa Air flight was landed safely after the bird hit and all the passengers were deboarded.
The Akasa Air spokesperson said that the aircraft has been positioned for a detailed inspection following a bird hit. No more details have been shared by the airline.
“Akasa Air flight QP 1333 flying from Ahmedabad to Delhi on Oct 27 suffered a bird hit. The aircraft landed safely and all passengers were deboarded. As a result, the aircraft has been positioned for a detailed inspection," Akasa Air spokesperson said.
