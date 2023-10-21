Delhi-bound Akasa flight makes emergency landing in Mumbai after bomb ‘threat’; passenger held for hoax alarm
The flight was diverted to Mumbai shortly after it took off from Pune, as a passenger onboard claimed that there was a bomb in his baggage, airline officials reportedly said.
An Akasa Air flight travelling from Pune to Delhi was diverted to Mumbai for an emergency landing, after a passenger onboard claimed that there is a bomb in his luggage, the airline officials said on October 21.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message