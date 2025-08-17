Delhi–Gurugram commuters, your wait is over – this new route is expected to cut travel time to 30 mins

Travelling between Delhi and Gurugram is set for a major transformation. With the launch of the Urban Extension Road-II (UER-II) and the Delhi stretch of the Dwarka Expressway, commuters finally have an alternative to the heavily congested NH-48. Reportedly, the twin corridors are expected to bring travel time from Delhi to Gurugram down to under 30 minutes, while also easing pressure on choke points such as Ring Road, Dhaula Kuan and Mahipalpur.

Two mega links Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday will inaugurate the 76-km UER-II, known as Delhi’s new “outer ring road,” and the 29-km Delhi section of the Dwarka Expressway. Together, the projects are expected to transform connectivity between Delhi, Gurugram, Noida and Jaipur.

UER-II runs from Alipur in North Delhi to Mahipalpur near IGI Airport. Built at a cost of around ₹7,700 crore, it connects Mundka, Bakkarwala, Najafgarh and Dwarka, while also linking with highways to Chandigarh, Rohtak and Sonipat.

The Dwarka Expressway stretch, costing about ₹9,000 crore, extends from Kherki Daula toll plaza in Gurugram to Shiv Murti near Mahipalpur, directly linking with the Gurugram portion inaugurated in March 2024.

Relief for airport and Gurugram commuters With these corridors now operational, travel from Noida or Dwarka to IGI Airport will take just 20 minutes. More importantly for daily commuters, the new routes create a parallel path to Gurugram, bypassing NH-48 and the notorious traffic at Dhaula Kuan and Mahipalpur. Officials said the shift is expected to significantly reduce load on Delhi–Gurugram Expressway.