Delhi-NCR air quality ‘severe’ to breathe as smog envelops region | Photos, videos

Delhi, NCR air pollution: The concentration of PM2.5 exceeded the safe limit of 60 micrograms per cubic metre by 7 to 8 times across various locations which can trigger respiratory and health problems.

Delhi-NCR's air quality deteriorated further today due to a surge in farm fires along with an expected drop in temperature and air speed. Smoky haze continues to blanket the skyline of the national capital. A number of residents in the national capital woke up to ‘severe’ AQI levels finding it hard to breathe. AQI breached the ‘400’ danger mark on a scale of 500 in several locations in Delhi for the seventh consecutive day, according to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data. According to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR) Delhi's AQI level stands at 346 with prominent pollutants being PM 2.5 and PM 10. View Full Image Delhi commuters on a road shrouded in smog amid hazy weather conditions on November 3, (PTI) Also read: Delhi air pollution ‘severe’ as AQI breaches 400 mark due to rise in farm fires Worst air quality was recorded at Anand Vihar station, Punjabi Bagh station, and Patparganj station which recorded AQI levels of 483, 493 and 480 in the ‘severe’ category, respectively. These stations fared better in terms of air quality yesterday but pushed from poor to severe category today. This worsening air quality situation, which prompted a ban on non-essential construction work and the closure of all private and government schools in the capital for the next two days, could lead to respiratory and health problems. In view of the deteriorating situation, restrictions have been imposed on diesel and petrol vehicles operating in and around Delhi. Also read: Delhi, NCR Air Pollution LIVE Updates: AQI ‘severe’ as thick smog engulfs NCR, air quality to worsen; schools closed Government agencies have further warned that pollution levels could worsen in Delhi-NCR over the next 15-20 days due to a surge in farm fires along with expected drop in temperature and air speed. Severe air quality was also recorded in areas like Burari with an AQI of 465, Dwarka Sector-8 recorded 370 AQI, Jahangirpuri recorded 491 , Rohini recorded 491 AQI while Wazirpur station recorded an AQI of 491. North Campus station recorded severe air quality with an AQI of 469. ITO station recorded an AQI of 433 which falls in the severe category. Mandir Marg station recorded severe air quality with an AQI of 451. The concentration of PM2.5 exceeded the safe limit of 60 micrograms per cubic metre by a 7 to 8 times across various locations which can trigger respiratory and health problems. Smoke from stubble burning accounted for 25% of the PM2.5 pollution in Delhi on November 2 and may reach as high as 35% today, according to Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology in Pune.

Sector 62, Noida also recorded an AQI of 483 in the ‘severe’ category while Sanjay Nagar in Ghaziabad recorded an AQI of 393 in the ‘very poor’ range according to Uttar Pradesh Central Pollution Control Board (UPPCB).