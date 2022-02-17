A sub-committee of the government's air quality panel today lifted the ban on diesel generator sets in Delhi-NCR with immediate effect. The panel in its report observing that the air quality has improved in the last few days and is expected to get better in the coming days.

The sub-committee on Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) of the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) met yesterday and reviewed the status of air quality, after which it was decided that the measures under ‘very poor’ category of GRAP, including the ban on use of diesel generator sets in Delhi-NCR, be lifted with immediate effect, the order stated.

“It was observed that the AQI in the last 4 to 5 days has been between ‘moderate’ and ‘poor’ category and a meeting was convened to review the status on February 16. As per the inputs received from the representative from IMD during the meeting, the air quality in Delhi is not likely to reach the very poor category and is expected to get better in the coming days due to improved meteorological conditions favouring dispersion of pollutants," it read.

“Based on this forecast and prediction, the sub-committee on GRAP has decided that the measures under ‘Very Poor’ category of GRAP including the ban on use of diesel generator sets in Delhi-NCR be lifted with immediate effect," the order added.

The ban on the use of diesel generator sets was enforced in October last year, along with other measures to curtail air pollution.

Besides ban on diesel gensets and increase in parking fee, other measures that were in force in the national capital included a ban on the use of coal and wood in restaurants and open kitchens and augmentation of bus and metro services.

With agency inputs

