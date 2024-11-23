Delhi-NCR battles ‘severe’ pollution as AQI reaches toxic levels; PM2.5 and PM10 pose health risks

Delhi's AQI reached 427, falling into the ‘severe’ category. Nine stations recorded ‘severe plus’ air quality, which affected the health of humans and street animals. 

Fareha Naaz
Published23 Nov 2024, 12:52 PM IST
Delhi AQI Today: Delhi's air quality index hit 427 on Saturday, indicating 'severe' pollution.
Delhi AQI Today: Delhi's air quality index hit 427 on Saturday, indicating 'severe' pollution. (PTI)

Delhi, the National capital, registered an AQI of 427 at 11:30 am on Saturday, slipping back to the ‘severe’ category, according to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data.

The minimum temperature is expected to hover around 11 degrees Celsius, while the maximum temperature is expected to settle around 27 degrees Celsius on November 23. ‘Shallow fog’ atmospheric conditions today may be followed by dense fog tomorrow, IMD predicted. At 11.30 am, the humidity level was 97 per cent.

Also Read | Top 10 most polluted cities in India: Delhi, Noida, Amritsar, Gurgaon, and more

Nine monitoring stations recorded air quality in the ‘severe plus’ category on Saturday morning, exceeding the 450 mark. Furthermore, nineteen other stations registered 'severe' air quality with AQI levels ranging anywhere between 400 and 450 levels. Other stations that fared better on the AQI scale failed to register air quality levels better than the ‘very poor’ category.

Also Read | Air Pollution: Supreme Court questions Delhi govt over entry of trucks

Notably, Delhi-NCR's air quality has been ‘hazardous’ for more than 20 days on record. On October 30, it first slipped into the ‘very poor’ category and stayed there for 15 days. The 'severe' air quality trend was first registered on Sunday and continued to worsen. However, after Wednesday's ‘severe plus’ AQI, favourable wind conditions brought some short-lived relief on Thursday.

Also Read | Delhi AQI improves to ‘very poor’ at 381; govt issues mask advisory

Founder of a non-governmental organisation, ‘House of Stray Animals’, Sanjay Mohapatra pointed to the harmful effects of toxic air on street animals. “Pollution irritates their eyes and skin, particularly for those living near industrial areas or busy roads,” PTI quoted Sanjay Mohapatra.

Currently, stage IV of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) is in place in Delhi. Except for permitting the movement of essential vehicles, it enforces a ban on the operation of Delhi-registered BS-IV and below diesel-operated medium goods vehicles (MGVs) and heavy goods vehicles (HGVs). 

In the wake of rising pollution levels, the Railway Board has implemented staggered work timings for its employees from 9:00 am to 5:30 am and 10:00 am to 6:30 am. PM2.5 and PM10, the primary pollutants pose significant health risks as they can penetrate deep into the lungs and enter the bloodstream.

Polluted cities across India

Given below are the most polluted cities across India that registered air quality in the ‘very poor’ category.

Bahadurgarh - 320

Bhiwani - 331

Ballabgarh - 362

Charkhi Dadri - 331

Ghaziabad - 355

Hajipur - 367

Hapur - 340

Katihar - 325

Kaithal - 328

Panipat - 356

Rohtak - 324

Sonipat - 343

 

 

First Published:23 Nov 2024, 12:52 PM IST
Business NewsNewsDelhi-NCR battles ‘severe’ pollution as AQI reaches toxic levels; PM2.5 and PM10 pose health risks

