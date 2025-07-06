Delhi-NCR braces for light rain today, IMD issues RED ALERT for Himachal, Maharashtra — Full weather forecast here

Weather today: Delhi-NCR will most likely receive light showers in some time, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. At the same time, a red alert warning for extremely heavy rains is in place for Himachal Pradesh and Maharashtra. Meanwhile, several states are on IMD's orange alert, including Haryana, Punjab, Gujarat, Uttarakhand, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand and West Bengal.

“Extremely heavy rainfall (≥21 cm) very likely at isolated places over Himachal Pradesh on 06th July," IMD stated. Moving to weather forecast for West India, it predicted, “✓ Extremely heavy rainfall (≥21 cm) very likely at isolated places over Ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra on 06th & 07th July.”

Delhi Meteorological Centre issued a nowcast warning on X at 7:40 AM and stated, “Light rainfall/Drizzle is very likely to occur at Delhi ( Narela, Bawana, Alipur, Rohini), Kharkhoda (Haryana) Shamli (U.P.) during next 2 hours.”