Delhi-NCR braces for more rain, IMD issues orange alert for 8 states; check weather forecast for June 21

Weather today: As the nation celebrates 11th International Yoga Day today, June 21, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued orange alert for Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Assam, Mizoram, Meghalaya and Tripura. Heavy rainfall is likely across these regions.

Besides this a yellow alert for heavy rains is in place for Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh Jammu and Kashmir, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Odisha, Uttarakhand, Gujarat, Maharashtra and Telangana. The weather department predicted hot and humid conditions in Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu for June 21 and has issued a yellow alert.

“Extremely heavy rainfall (>20 cm/24 hours) likely at isolated places over northwest Madhya Pradesh on 23rd June,” IMD said in its latest press release.

The Meteorological Department in its weather report dated June 20 stated, "Light/moderate rainfall at many/most places accompanied with thunderstorm, lightning and isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall likely to continue over Northeast India during next 7 days."

IMD forecasted “isolated heavy rainfall” in West Bengal and Sikkim until June 22; in Madhya Pradesh until June 25; and in Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand on June 21 and between June 24 and 26. In addition to this, similar weather conditions are expected in Goa, Madhya Maharashtra and Gujarat until June 26; in Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan until June 26; and in Jammu and Kashmir until June 21 and from June 25 to 26.

Delhi weather The Regional Meteorological Centre issued a yellow alert for rains in the Delhi-NCR region today. The yellow warning will be lifted on June 23, the report said. Delhi residents can expect, “Generally, cloudy sky, very light to light rain/ thunderstorm/ lightening with gusty winds.”

Wet spells are expected to continue over the next 5-6 days. The maximum temperature will settle around 35-37 degrees Celsius today while the minimum temperature will hover around 25-27 degrees Celsius. Humidity levels are predicted to be around 77 percent.