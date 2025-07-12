Delhi-NCR braces for more showers, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh on IMD's ORANGE ALERT; check full weather forecast

Weather today: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) warned against “heavy to very heavy” downpour in the coming days over central and northwest India as it issued orange alerts for two states. Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh are on IMD's orange alert' today as well while Delhi-NCR can expect more showers on July 12.

The Meteorological Department forecasted “very heavy rainfall” in Rajasthan until July 15 and in Uttarakhand on July 15 and 16. Similar weather forecast is in place for Madhya Pradesh, which can expect precipitation till July 14.

“Heavy rainfall likely at isolated places over Konkan & Goa during 13th-15th; Gujarat Region during 12th-17th; Ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra on 11th, 13th & 14th and Saurashtra on 13th July,” IMD stated in its latest weather bulletin.

The image below shows waterlogged streets and roads of Rajasthan's Bikaner on July 11 after the region received heavy rains.

Rajasthan rains: Commuters wade through a waterlogged road in Bikaner after heavy rainfall on Friday.

Places where “isolated heavy rainfall” is likely are listed below: Rajasthan, Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh may witness such weather conditions till July 17.

In Jammu and Kashmir isolated heavy rainfall is likely between July 14 and 17.

In Uttar Pradesh till July 15.

In Odisha till July 16 and in Bihar on July 15 and 16.

“Over Assam & Meghalaya during 12th-17th; Mizoram & Tripura during 13th-15th; Arunachal Pradesh during 14th-17th July,” the weather agency added.

Besides this, Madhya Pradesh can expect “isolated heavy rainfall” till July 17, Chhattisgarh till July 14, Jharkhand till July 15; and West Bengal and Sikkim over the next 4 days. According to Himachal Pradesh's State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA), around 55 people lost their lives across the state in the rain-related incidents since June 20 while 36 others died in road accidents.