Delhi-NCR braces for more showers, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh on IMD's ORANGE ALERT; check full weather forecast

Weather today: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) warned against “heavy to very heavy” downpour in the coming days over central and northwest India as it issued orange alerts for two states. Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh are on IMD's orange alert' today as well while Delhi-NCR can expect more showers on July 12.
The Meteorological Department forecasted “very heavy rainfall” in Rajasthan until July 15 and in Uttarakhand on July 15 and 16. Similar weather forecast is in place for Madhya Pradesh, which can expect precipitation till July 14.
“Heavy rainfall likely at isolated places over Konkan & Goa during 13th-15th; Gujarat Region during 12th-17th; Ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra on 11th, 13th & 14th and Saurashtra on 13th July,” IMD stated in its latest weather bulletin.
The image below shows waterlogged streets and roads of Rajasthan's Bikaner on July 11 after the region received heavy rains.
According to Himachal Pradesh's State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA), around 55 people lost their lives across the state in the rain-related incidents since June 20 while 36 others died in road accidents.
In Delhi-NCR, the weather is expected to remain “partly cloudy” on Saturday amid no alerts for rain. However, very light to light rain, thunderstorms and lightning are likely today. The minimum temperature will be below normal up to 1 to 3°C, IMD said.
