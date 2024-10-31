Delhi-NCR chokes on Diwali as smog blankets skies, air quality ’very poor’: See photos

  • Delhi AQI: On Diwali, the air quality in Delhi and NCR fell to a very poor level, with an AQI of 329.

Livemint
Updated31 Oct 2024, 08:49 AM IST
Delhi air pollution: A view of India Gate covered in a layer of smog as the AQI categorized as 'Very Poor'
Delhi air pollution: A view of India Gate covered in a layer of smog as the AQI categorized as 'Very Poor'

The air quality in the national capital, Delhi, dropped to ‘very poor’ category on the day of Diwali. Delhi's AQI remained in the ‘very poor’ category at 329, as per SAFAR-India data at 8.30 am.

While speaking to news agecny ANI, a local said, “There are several problems which we are facing due to pollution especially burning sensation in the eye...Nothing is being done to tackle the issue of pollution....”

Know air quality recorded in different locations of Delhi

The situation in the Anand Vihar area worsensed as the AQI dropped to 418 i.e. in ‘severe’ category, as per the CPCB. Other areas including Alipur recorded ‘very poor’ air with AQI at 305, Ashok Vihar recorded 367, Chandni Chowk recorded 304, Dwarka Sector 8 recorded 355, IGI airport (T3) recorded 301, Jahangirpuri recorded AQI at 396, Narela at 305, Nehru nagar at 355, Patparganj recorded AQI at 355, Punjabi Bagh at 371, Pusa at 311, RK Puram at 385, Rohini at 358, Shadipur at 365, Sonia Vihar at 324, Vivek Vihar at 354, Wazirpur at 394.

 

Former CM Arvind Kejriwal asks residents to refrain from bursting firecrackers

Former Delhi Chief Minister and AAP National Convener Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday asked Delhi residents to refrain from bursting firecrackers and light diyas in Diwali, noting that Diwali is a festival of lights and not firecrackers.

 

AAP National Convener Arvind Kejriwal, while speaking at a press conference, said, "Even the Supreme Court and High Court say that in view of the pollution, we should not burst crackers; we should light diyas. This is the festival of lights and not fireworks. It is not as if we are doing a favour to anybody. Whatever pollution will happen, our children will suffer from it, so there is no Hindu-Muslim in this. Everyone's life is important."

First Published:31 Oct 2024, 08:49 AM IST
Delhi-NCR chokes on Diwali as smog blankets skies, air quality 'very poor': See photos

