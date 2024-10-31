Delhi-NCR chokes on Diwali as smog blankets skies, air quality ’very poor’: See photos

The air quality in the national capital, Delhi, dropped to ‘very poor’ category on the day of Diwali. Delhi's AQI remained in the ‘very poor’ category at 329, as per SAFAR-India data at 8.30 am.

While speaking to news agecny ANI, a local said, “There are several problems which we are facing due to pollution especially burning sensation in the eye...Nothing is being done to tackle the issue of pollution....”

Know air quality recorded in different locations of Delhi The situation in the Anand Vihar area worsensed as the AQI dropped to 418 i.e. in ‘severe’ category, as per the CPCB. Other areas including Alipur recorded ‘very poor’ air with AQI at 305, Ashok Vihar recorded 367, Chandni Chowk recorded 304, Dwarka Sector 8 recorded 355, IGI airport (T3) recorded 301, Jahangirpuri recorded AQI at 396, Narela at 305, Nehru nagar at 355, Patparganj recorded AQI at 355, Punjabi Bagh at 371, Pusa at 311, RK Puram at 385, Rohini at 358, Shadipur at 365, Sonia Vihar at 324, Vivek Vihar at 354, Wazirpur at 394.

Former CM Arvind Kejriwal asks residents to refrain from bursting firecrackers Former Delhi Chief Minister and AAP National Convener Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday asked Delhi residents to refrain from bursting firecrackers and light diyas in Diwali, noting that Diwali is a festival of lights and not firecrackers.

