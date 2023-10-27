Delhi-NCR commuters to use single ‘National Common Mobility Card’ to travel in metro, buses, trains and shop in stores
Delhi-NCR commuters can now travel with a single card which can be used in metros, buses and trains, shopping, and other places. The National Common Mobility Card (NCMC) was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, for all NaMo Bharat Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) stations in Delhi-NCR, at Sahibabad station in Uttar Pradesh.