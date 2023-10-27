Delhi-NCR commuters can now travel with a single card which can be used in metros, buses and trains, shopping and other places.

Delhi-NCR commuters can now travel with a single card which can be used in metros, buses and trains, shopping, and other places. The National Common Mobility Card (NCMC) was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, for all NaMo Bharat Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) stations in Delhi-NCR, at Sahibabad station in Uttar Pradesh. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also read: India Mobile Congress 2023: ‘Digital infrastructure made by India can accelerate world economy,’says Sunil Bharti Mittal Paytm Payments Bank Limited (PPBL) will be the exclusive issuer of the NCMC card as it has partnered with the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) .

The NCMC card is linked to the popular Paytm Payments Bank Wallet and empowers users in Delhi-NCR by providing a single physical card for various daily payment needs from travel to in-store payments, online shopping, and others. This initiative aligns with the Government of India's vision of offering one physical card for a wide range of payment requirements.

Card availability Customers can acquire the NCMC card at all NCRTC NaMo Bharat RRTS stations and use the same card at all NCMC-enabled merchants and operators across the country. The card simplifies the tracking of everyday expenses for commuters in the National Capital Region. A digital process is in place for users to apply for a new NCMC card. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Surinder Chawla, MD & CEO of Paytm Payments Bank Limited said, “The card will enable commuters across NCR with the ability to have one card catering to all their daily payment needs across various multi-mode transport operators, online shopping merchants, etc."

The NCMC card is Paytm Payments Bank’s second product in the mass transit category, following the adoption of FASTags, which the bank has issued to over 1.75 crore users across India under the National Electronic Toll Collection (NETC) program.

