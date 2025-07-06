Delhi-NCR drenched as light rains lash parts of capital on Sunday morning, IMD forecasts thunderstorms | Watch

Delhi-NCR received light rainfall on Sunday, July 6, morning following Regional Meteorological Department's forecast. Thunderstorms and lightening are likely today amid yellow alert, as per India Meteorological Department's (IMD) forecast.

Visuals from Janpath show wet spell in National Capital:

The Regional Meteorological Centre issued a nowcast warning on X at 11:30 AM. The post states, “Light to moderate rainfall accompanied with light thunderstorm and lightning is very likely to occur at Karnal (Haryana) Gangoh, Shamli, Baraut, Bagpat, Khekra (U.P.)."

It further notes possibility of light rainfall again in the next two hours in several parts of Delhi-NCR, including Mundaka, Pashchim Vihar, Rajauri Garden, Budha Jayanti Park, Loni Dehat, Hindon AF Station, Ghaziabad and Greater Noida.

The maximum temperature in the national capital will most likely hover around 33 and 35 degrees Celsius today with rainfall prediction for the coming 4 to 5 days. Meanwhile, the minimum temperature is expected to settle between 26 and 28 degrees Celsius.

Rainfall warning for rest of India The weather agency issued a red alert warning for extremely heavy rains on July 6 in Himachal Pradesh and Maharashtra. At the same time, a total of nine states are on IMD's orange alert, including Haryana, Punjab, Gujarat, Uttarakhand, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand and West Bengal.