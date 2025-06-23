Delhi-NCR on IMD's YELLOW ALERT as Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan brace for ‘extremely heavy rains’ today | Full forecast

Delhi-NCR residents may witness fresh wet spells today as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a yellow alert for heavy rains on June 23. The Regional Meteorological Centre forecasted, “Generally cloudy sky, light to moderate rain/ thunderstorm/ lightening with gusty winds.”

Advertisement

The weather agency predicted downpours until June 28 while the maximum temperature is expected to drop to 33 to 35 degrees Celsius, almost 6 to 4 notches below the normal range. At the same time, minimum temperature is expected to settle around 26 and 28 degrees Celsius.

Also Read | DGCA revises guidelines for flight operations in adverse weather conditions

Advertisement

RWFC issued a nowcast warning at 7:30 AM and stated, “Light to moderate rainfall accompanied with light thunderstorm and lightning is very likely to occur at Gohana, Meham, Rohtak, Bhiwani, Charkhi Dadri, Loharu, Narnaul (Haryana) Gangoh, Deoband, Shamli, Muzaffarnagar, Kandhla (U.P.) Pilani, Jhunjunu.”

Also Read | Heavy rains lash parts of Delhi NCR; IMD predicts thunderstorms

Red alert for Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan today IMD issued a red alert warning for extremely heavy rains in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan today. “Extremely heavy rainfall (>20 cm/24 hours) likely at isolated places over West Madhya Pradesh on 23rd & 24th June,” the weather agency said in its latest report dated June 22. It added, “Extremely heavy rainfall (>20 cm/24 hours) likely at isolated places over East Rajasthan on 23rd June.”

Advertisement

The Meteorological department issued an orange alert for Gujarat, Maharashtra, Bihar, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Sikkim, Assam and Arunachal Pradesh, besides parts of West Bengal.

Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely in Goa, Madhya Maharashtra and Gujarat until June 28 and in Madhya Pradesh until June 26, IMD said.

Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Uttar, Pradesh, Haryana can brace for “isolated heavy rainfall” until June 26 while similar weather predictions have been made by IMD for Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and East Rajasthan for the next 5 days.

Moving to the northeastern states, isolated very heavy rainfall is likely in Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland and Manipur on June 23rd, and in Arunachal Pradesh on June 23 and 24.