Delhi-NCR pollution curbs: Construction work banned for 16 days to tackle rising air pollution

The Centre has announced a complete suspension of construction and demolition activities across the National Capital Region (NCR) from November 5 to 20 as part of its efforts to curb rising air pollution during the winter season.

Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav on Friday said the authorities would take prompt action against industries that fail to meet pollution standards, major sources of emissions and traffic congestion hotspots with the help of the new monitoring system.

Advertisement

The announcement comes ahead of the implementation of Delhi's permanent winter anti-pollution framework from November 1. The policy brings several seasonal restrictions under one set of rules, which will apply every year between November 1 and February 28.

The framework also provides for restrictions on construction activities that generate dust. In addition, parking fees at authorised parking facilities will be doubled during the winter months.

Under the rules, dust-generating construction and demolition activities will remain prohibited from November 1 to January 31, irrespective of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP).

A more stringent restriction will apply between December 10 and January 20, when most construction work will be stopped. Essential public infrastructure and emergency projects will be exempted from this restriction.

Advertisement

Vehicles transporting construction materials will also be barred from entering Delhi during this period.

What restrictions will be in place during winter? The winter anti-pollution framework includes several measures to control vehicular emissions and dust pollution across Delhi.

According to PTI, the Delhi government has also announced a hike in parking charges in an attempt to curb pollution. Parking charges at authorised sites will be doubled from 1 November to 28 February, with the aim of discouraging private vehicle use. The order stated that parking facilities owned and managed by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation will remain exempt from the hike.

Further, from 1 November to 28 February, Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) offices will operate from 8.30 am to 5 pm, while Delhi government offices will follow a 10 am to 6.30 pm schedule to ease peak-hour congestion.

Advertisement

Government and private offices must limit on-site attendance to 50 per cent of staff between 1 November and 31 January, with the rest required to work from home.

Delhi's vehicle restrictions from 1 November: All you need to know According to Delhi Traffic Police, the restrictions will cover certain vehicle categories to help reduce pollution and improve the capital’s air quality.

The GRAP restrictions will apply to:

- Vehicles meeting emission standards below BS-VI

- Vehicles without a valid Pollution Under Control Certificate (PUCC)

- Interstate buses that do not comply with the rules

- Trucks not destined for Delhi, which must use the Peripheral Expressway

- Tractors and jugad vehicles, as per applicable rules

- Certain vehicles registered outside Delhi

Advertisement

About the Author Livemint For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, busine...Read More ✕ Livemint For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, business, personal finance, corporates, politics and geopolitics. We bring the latest updates on all the listed companies on BSE and NSE, startups, mutual funds, Union ministries, geopolitics, and untapped human interest stories from around the world, helping our readers to stay informed on the latest developments around the globe. Our Coverage Areas 1. Companies: Comprehensive news and analysis on listed and unlisted companies, corporate announcements, corporate chatter, C-suite, business trends, hiring alerts, layoffs, work-life balance, world's top billionaires and richest and more. 2. Personal finance: Insights into mutual funds, small savings schemes like - PPF, SSY, post office savings scheme, stock to watch, personal loans, credit cards, top bank FDs, real estate, income tax and more. 3. Politics: Comprehensive coverage of general elections, state elections and bypolls, Lok Sabha, Vidhan Sabha, Parliament, PMO, PIB, finance ministry, home ministry, among other union ministries and government departments. 4. National News: From metro cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and e to untapped stories from rural India, we cover human interest, health, education, crime and courts, and law and order, among other areas of public interest. 5. Economy: In-depth analysis of India's macro and micro-economic indicators like- GDP, inflation, forex, fiscal deficit, current account deficit, interest rate cycle, economic recovery, RBI circulars, indirect taxes, GST, Insolvency and Bankruptcy imports, exports and everything that impacts Indian economy. 6. Geopolitics: Well-rounded and deeply researched coverage on US News, Oval Office European Union, Ukraine Russia War, middle-east crisis, royal families and global leaders like - Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin, Kim Jong Un, Xi Jinping and premiers of other leading economies in the world. Meet the Team 1. Gulam Jeelani, Political Affairs Editor 2. Sugam Singhal, Senior Assistant Editor 3. Chanchal, Assistant Editor 4. Sanchari Ghosh, Chief Content Producer 5. Pratik Prashant Mukane, Chief Content Producer 6. Sayantani Biswas, Chief Content Producer 7. Ravi Hari, Deputy Chief Content Producer 8. Garvit Bhirani, Deputy Chief Content Producer 9. Akriti Anand, Senior Content Producer 10. Jocelyn Felix Fernandes, Senior Content Producer 11. Swastika Das Sharma, Content Producer 12. Mausam Jha, Content Producer 13. Riya R Alex, Trainee Content Producer