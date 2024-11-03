Delhi-NCR Pollution: Toxic foam in Yamuna raises concerns ahead of Chhath Puja, AQI nears ‘severe’

Delhi, the capital city, is facing severe pollution issues ahead of Chhath Puja, with air quality rated as 'very poor' at 381. Toxic foam was also found in the Yamuna River, raising concerns for festival rituals. 

Written By Fareha Naaz
Published3 Nov 2024, 05:09 PM IST
Delhi-NCR pollution: Delhi Jal Board workers spraying chemical in the Yamuna river on November 3 to reduce the toxic foam.
Delhi is grappling with twin pollution issues ahead of Chhath Puja amid deteriorating air quality. Toxic foam was seen floating across the section of Yamuna River in Kalindi Kunj on Sunday, ahead of Chhath festival. 

Chhath festival, dedicated to the Sun God, involves rituals such as bathing in rivers.

Delhi registered air quality in the 'very poor' category, which stood at 381 on Sunday at 4:00 pm, according to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data. As thick fog continues to envelope the capital city on November 3, three days after Diwali, some monitoring stations recorded 'severe' air quality.

Also Read | Delhi AQI remains in ‘very poor’ category as city wakes up to toxic smog

As many as 8 locations across Delhi registered Air Quality Index (AQI) readings that exceeded 400 mark, including Punjabi Bagh where AQI stood at 423, in Mundka it was 422, Wazirpur recorded 420 AQI while Ashok Vihar registered 422 AQI. Thus, indicating degradation of air quality, Dwarka station recorded 410 AQI, in Rohini it stood at 436 and in Jahangirpuri it was 414.

Also Read | How much air pollution has increased post Diwali celebration? Check data

This marks a significant uptick in pollution levels as compared with previous day when it stood around 290. As per the CPCB AQI index, a reading between 0 and 50 is considered 'good,' 51 and 100 is considered to be 'satisfactory,' 101 and 200 is 'moderate,' 201 and 300 is 'poor,' 301 and 400 is 'very poor,' and 401-500 is 'severe.'

Over the concerning air quality situation, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Saturday said that around 200 mobile anti-smog guns will be deployed across the city to combat dust pollution. "Whether it is dust pollution, vehicle pollution or biomass burning, our teams are continuously working on targeting these three, on the ground," ANI quoted Gopal Rai as saying.

Also Read | Delhi-NCR Air Pollution: Punjab records 484 stubble-burning cases on Diwali

Vehicular emissions and farm fires are among the major contributors to Delhi's pollution. Gopal Rai suggested that the state government has started the 'Red Light On, Gaadi Off' campaign and has increased the sticker campaign on autos to curb pollution caused by vehicles.

He added, “Water will be sprayed all around, in every assembly constituency spraying of water is being done. Earlier, spraying was done for 8 hours in one shift. Now it has been divided into 3 shifts for 8 hours so that dust pollution can be controlled through regular and large-scale water sprinkling.”

Furthermore, Delhi government urged the neighbouring states of Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh to take measures to minimise farm fires as much as possible.

First Published:3 Nov 2024, 05:09 PM IST
Business NewsNewsDelhi-NCR Pollution: Toxic foam in Yamuna raises concerns ahead of Chhath Puja, AQI nears ‘severe’

