Delhi-NCR sees sudden change in weather, fresh spells of rain likely; Maharashtra, 12 more states on IMD's orange alert

Delhi-NCR witnessed a sudden change in weather on July 4 morning, fresh spells of rain are likely today. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued orange alert for a total of 13 states, including Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha, Goa, Karnataka, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Mizoram, Manipur, Nagaland, Meghalaya and Tripura.

IMD in its latest weather report stated, “Light/moderate rainfall at most places accompanied with thunderstorm, lightning and isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall likely to continue over Northeast India during next 7 days with isolated extremely heavy falls over Meghalaya on 06th July.”

The weather agency predicted “heavy rainfall” in Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan and Punjab till July 9. Meanwhile, in Haryana and Uttar Pradesh wet spells are likely between July 5 and 9; and in Jammu region between July 5 and 8.

Weather bulletin dated July 3 further notes, “Heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places likely over Konkan & Goa, Ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra, Gujarat region and heavy rainfall over Saurashtra & Kutch" over the coming 6 days.

Furthermore, “isolated heavy rainfall” is likely in Kerala and Karnataka till July 6 while Coastal Karnataka may witness showers till July 9.

Delhi-NCR weather today In Delhi-NCR, no weather warning is in place for July 4, but a yellow alert has been issued for Saturday. On Friday, the maximum temperature is expected to settle around 36 and 38 degrees Celsius while the minimum temperature will most likely hover around 26 and 28 degrees.

According to IMD's nowcast warning issued at 5:30 AM, light rainfall is likely over several parts of Delhi in the next 2 hours, including parts of Central, North and East Delhi.

The weather warning mentions regions that are most likely to see fresh spells of rain today and in a post on X stated, "Light rainfall is very likely to occur at few places of Delhi ( Rohini, Model Town, Karawal Nagar, Azadpur, Pitampura, Delhi University, Civil Lines, Dilshad Garden, Seemapuri, Mundaka, Pashchim Vihar, Punjabi Bagh, Kashmiri Gate, Seelampur, Shahadra, Vivek Vihar, Rajauri Garden, Patel Nagar, Red fort, Preet Vihar, Budha Jayanti Park, President House, Rajeev chauk, ITO), NCR ( Loni Dehat, Hindon AF Station, Indirapuram) during next 2 hours."