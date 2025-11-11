Is Delhi-NCR still on high alert after blast near Red Fort? Check full list of states, cities under watch

Delhi blast of November 10 evening has shocked the nation in which around 9 people lost their lives and 20 were injured. A high-intensity explosion occurred at 7:00 PM on Monday in moving Hyundai i20 car at the Subhash Marg traffic signal. just few metres away from the iconic Red Fort. In the explosion several vehicles were gutted.

Soon after the blast, security was beefed up at city border points and vehicle checking intensified as a high alert was sounded in Delhi. Hours after the blast, the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) issued a high alert across the country. Airports, Delhi Metro, heritage sites, government buildings and other key installations under CISF's security cover are on high alert.

CISF in a post on X stated, “In the wake of the explosion in a vehicle near Red Fort Metro station, installations secured by CISF in the National Capital Region (NCR) including Delhi Metro, Red Fort, Government Buildings and IGI Airport have been placed on high alert. The situation is being constantly monitored and personnel are on standby.”

Several states are on high alert today including Punjab, Haryana, Uttarakhand, Odisha, Kolkata, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra and Bihar. Besides the security alert, Telangana police increased patrolling in Hyderabad, Warangal, Karimnagar, and other cities. Security checks have been stepped up in crowded areas as a precautionary measure, PTI reported.

Additional Director General of Police, Law and Order H Venkatesh informed The Hindu that security has been increased since the blast. Airports, railway stations, Kochi Metro, Water Metro and bus terminals are under watch of security agencies. Bengaluru Police also issued a citywide alert. All DCPs were instructed to step up security across the city.

Delhi Police registers case under Explosives Act In connection with the blast, Delhi Police registered a case under various Sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), the Explosives Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Delhi Police in a statement said, “A case has been registered under sections 16, 18 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and various sections of the Explosives Act and the BNS at the Kotwali Police Station,” ANI reported.

Delhi Traffic Police issues travel advisory Delhi Traffic Police issued travel advisory and announced road closures mainly in areas around Netaji Subhash Marg. The travel advisory came into effect at 6:00 AM today and restrictions will continue until further notice.

The advisory states, “On 11.11.25, Due to exigencies, traffic restrictions & diversions will be in place in both the carriageways and service roads Netaji Subhash Marg from Chatta Rail Cut to Subhash Marg Cut. Commuters are advised to avoid these routes from 06:00 AM to till further order and use alternative roads for a hassle-free journey.”

It added, “No vehicles shall be allowed on Netaji Subhash Marg from Chatta Rail Cut to Subhash Marg Cut on that day and vice versa.”