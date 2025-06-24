Delhi-NCR to get relief from heat, IMD issues nowcast ‘light rainfall’ warning; Madhya Pradesh on RED ALERT

Delhi-NCR to get relief from sweltering heat as Regional Meteorological Centre issued a nowcast warning for rain. Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert for Madhya Pradesh and orange alerts for Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Bihar, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Arunachal Pradesh, predicting heavy rainfall in these regions.

The national capital is on yellow alert today which will remain effective tomorrow as well.

Delhi's Regional Meteorological centre issued a nowcast warning for rain at 8:30 AM. In a post on X, the weather agency said, Light rainfall is very likely to occur at Delhi ( Narela, Bawana, Alipur, Kanjhawala, Rohini, Badili, Pitampura, Mundaka, Pashchim Vihar, Rajauri Garden, Jafarpur, Nazafgarh, Dwarka, Palam, IGI Airport), NCR ( Bahadurgarh, Gurugram) Safidon, Jind, Panipat, (Haryana) Saharanpur, Deoband, Bijnaur, Badayun (U.P.) during next 2 hours."

IMD in its weather bulletin dated June 23 stated, “Extremely heavy rainfall (>20 cm/24 hours) likely at isolated places over West Madhya Pradesh on 24th June.”